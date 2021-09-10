Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Cozy on a Boat in Europe Again

It seems like just yesterday that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were cozying up on a boat in Italy... and in some ways it was. Back in July, the lovebirds made their rekindled relationship very official by making out on a yacht somewhere in the Mediterranean, and posting it on J-Lo's Instagram.

After a brief amount of time back in the States, the couple jetted off back to Italy for the Venice Film Festival, where fans were once again treated to a look at how intimate the two are with each other.

Heading to day 9 events at the festival in a water taxi, Lopez and Affleck snuggled up to each other, his arm pressed around her shoulders. They took turns whispering sweet nothing into each other's ears (oh, what I'd give to be a fly on that hull), and getting their faces as close to each other's as physically possible without actually locking lips. I just hope they remembered to brush their teeth.

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

For the occasion, Lopez wore the most elegant white, long-sleeved, midi Valentino dress, all lace and grace. She accessorized with giant black and white Prada sunglasses, heeled sandals, simple chainmail jewelry and a navy croc-effect handbag. Timeless.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Getty Images

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Getty Images

J-Lo has been wowing the crowds in Venice since late August, when she stepped out for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in an unforgettably regal brocade get-up.

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

It's unclear when Affleck joined her, but what's for sure is we haven't seen the last of this pair. There could even be a wedding on the horizon—fingers crossed!

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io