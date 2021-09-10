Today's Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Got Cozy on a Boat in Europe Again

Déjà vu, much?

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles february 9 actor ben affleck l and his fiance actresssinger jennifer lopez arrive at the premiere of daredevil at the village theatre on february 9, 2003 in los angeles, california photo by kevin wintergetty images
Kevin WinterGetty Images

It seems like just yesterday that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were cozying up on a boat in Italy... and in some ways it was. Back in July, the lovebirds made their rekindled relationship very official by making out on a yacht somewhere in the Mediterranean, and posting it on J-Lo's Instagram.

After a brief amount of time back in the States, the couple jetted off back to Italy for the Venice Film Festival, where fans were once again treated to a look at how intimate the two are with each other.

Heading to day 9 events at the festival in a water taxi, Lopez and Affleck snuggled up to each other, his arm pressed around her shoulders. They took turns whispering sweet nothing into each other's ears (oh, what I'd give to be a fly on that hull), and getting their faces as close to each other's as physically possible without actually locking lips. I just hope they remembered to brush their teeth.

venice, italy september 09 arrives at the 78th venice international film festival on september 09, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
venice, italy september 09 jennifer lopez and ben affleck arrive at the 78th venice international film festival on september 09, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images
venice, italy september 09 jennifer lopez and ben affleck arrive at the 78th venice international film festival on september 09, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images

For the occasion, Lopez wore the most elegant white, long-sleeved, midi Valentino dress, all lace and grace. She accessorized with giant black and white Prada sunglasses, heeled sandals, simple chainmail jewelry and a navy croc-effect handbag. Timeless.

venice, italy september 09 ben affleck and jennifer lopez arrives at the 78th venice international film festival on september 09, 2021 in venice, italy photo by stephane cardinale corbiscorbis via getty images
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images
venice, italy september 09 ben affleck and jennifer lopez arrives at the 78th venice international film festival on september 09, 2021 in venice, italy photo by stephane cardinale corbiscorbis via getty images
Stephane Cardinale - CorbisGetty Images

J-Lo has been wowing the crowds in Venice since late August, when she stepped out for the Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda fashion show in an unforgettably regal brocade get-up.

venice, italy august 29 jennifer lopez is seen during the dolcegabbana alta moda show on august 29, 2021 in venice, italy photo by jacopo raulegetty images
Jacopo RauleGetty Images

It's unclear when Affleck joined her, but what's for sure is we haven't seen the last of this pair. There could even be a wedding on the horizon—fingers crossed!

