Kanye West Unfollowed Kim Kardashian on Instagram

What does it mean?!

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny may 04 kanye west l and kim kardashian attend the china through the looking glass costume institute benefit gala at the metropolitan museum of art on may 4, 2015 in new york city photo by mike coppolagetty images
Mike CoppolaGetty Images

Kanye West has unfollowed ex-wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram, but there doesn't really seem to be any bad blood between the two. West, or "Ye" as he wants to be known, now only follows 14 people, including Solange Knowles. All of the users he follows have matched their profile pic to his, making it simply a black circle, which is a nod to the art from West's latest album, Donda.

kanye west instagram
Kanye WestInstagram

Meanwhile, Kardashian isn't acting like a woman scorned in the slightest. Her Met Gala look by Balenciaga, which covered even her face in black fabric, was directly inspired by Donda. She even shared a similar look by the same label in August, with the hashtag #DONDA. She was also still heavily promoting the album just two weeks ago.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This head-turning red-carpet look was also almost like an all-black version of the wedding dress and thick veil Kardashian wore to a Donda listening party in August. This look also obscured her face.

The exes' relationship post-divorce has been somewhat confusing, and West unfollowing Kardashian on a platform that's so important to her is further muddying the waters.

On his already-infamous new album, the musician claimed both that Kardashian is still in love with him and that he cheated on her. On the other hand, sources have claimed that he actually wants his wife back, but that's she's prioritizing the kids above all else.

Kardashian has shown a lot of goodwill towards her ex recently. Beyond promoting his music, she also decided to keep "West" in her name and praised his influence on her during a podcast appearance. Make of that what you will.

