Today's Top Stories
1
How to Invest Without Risking Much at All
2
The First Timer’s Guide to Santorini, Greece
3
Wine Didn't Make Me a Better Mom
4
Why Oribe's Desertland Perfume Is Worth It
5
'The Great British Baking Show' Is Coming Back!

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn commission from the links on this page.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Spent Their Second Anniversary With Takeout and Margaritas

By Katherine J Igoe
london, england march 09 prince harry, duke of sussex and meghan, duchess of sussex meets children as she attends the commonwealth day service 2020 on march 09, 2020 in london, england photo by chris jacksongetty images
Chris JacksonGetty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a long, drama-filled couple of years, but they spent their second wedding anniversary in a highly relatable way in May 2020. As reported in Town and Country, we know a little bit more about their low-key second anniversary in quarantine, while they were still staying at Tyler Perry's house in California. This information comes from an updated version of Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand and containing a new epilogue with updates about the couple's life since the book came out last year.

"With restaurant outing off-limits, the couple had to get a little creative in May for their second-anniversary festivities at home, spending part of the day looking back at their 2018 with a number of people who had been part of the wedding festivities, including vendors that had helped bring their magical Windsor Castle ceremony to life," according to the authors.

"They capped off the day with a Southern Californian favorite: Mexican food ordered from a popular local restaurant, washed down with margaritas (alcoholic for him, nonalcoholic for her). For gifts, they exchanged cotton-based items, as the tradition suggests." (Insert joke about how the royals are just like us!) Seriously, though, Mexican and margaritas sounds like a perfect way to celebrate an anniversary in quarantine.

britains prince harry, duke of sussex, l and us fiancee of britains prince harry meghan markle arrive at the high altar for their wedding ceremony in st georges chapel, windsor castle, in windsor, on may 19, 2018 photo by jonathan brady pool afp photo credit should read jonathan bradyafp via getty images
JONATHAN BRADYGetty Images

We had already learned a little bit about their celebration, and the fact that the couple takes themed gifts very seriously. At the time, Us Weekly reported that for the second anniversary Meghan also wrote a card—yay calligraphy skills—and Harry got her a bouquet and ring. Year 1 is paper, and year 3 is leather, in case you were curious; For their first anniversary in 2019, Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed, according to People. They celebrated another special gift: their son Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019.

It's less clear how the couple spent this past anniversary in 2021, aside from publicly continuing their partnership with World Central Kitchen. But considering their daughter Lilibet was born not long after on June 4, it was probably very low-key in preparation to become parents again. The best present ever!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
Charlotte Has Two Major Milestones Coming Up
Kate Made a Very Common Shoe Shopping Mistake
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
The Queen Is Lawyering Up, Apparently
Harry & Meghan Are Still Close to the Queen, TYVM
Archie Inspired Harry and Meghan to Take a Stand
Harry & Meghan Had a Hard Time Leaving Royal Life
See Will & Kate's Note About Prince Philip's Death
Kate Refused to Let George Pet a Marsupial in 2014
Charles Talked Will Out of Dropping Out of College
Will's Concerned for the Queen Amid Andrew Scandal