Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have had a long, drama-filled couple of years, but they spent their second wedding anniversary in a highly relatable way in May 2020. As reported in Town and Country, we know a little bit more about their low-key second anniversary in quarantine, while they were still staying at Tyler Perry's house in California. This information comes from an updated version of Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand and containing a new epilogue with updates about the couple's life since the book came out last year.

"With restaurant outing off-limits, the couple had to get a little creative in May for their second-anniversary festivities at home, spending part of the day looking back at their 2018 with a number of people who had been part of the wedding festivities, including vendors that had helped bring their magical Windsor Castle ceremony to life," according to the authors.

"They capped off the day with a Southern Californian favorite: Mexican food ordered from a popular local restaurant, washed down with margaritas (alcoholic for him, nonalcoholic for her). For gifts, they exchanged cotton-based items, as the tradition suggests." (Insert joke about how the royals are just like us!) Seriously, though, Mexican and margaritas sounds like a perfect way to celebrate an anniversary in quarantine.

JONATHAN BRADY Getty Images

We had already learned a little bit about their celebration, and the fact that the couple takes themed gifts very seriously. At the time, Us Weekly reported that for the second anniversary Meghan also wrote a card—yay calligraphy skills—and Harry got her a bouquet and ring. Year 1 is paper, and year 3 is leather, in case you were curious; For their first anniversary in 2019, Meghan wrote out the wedding speech and had it framed, according to People. They celebrated another special gift: their son Archie, who was born on May 6, 2019.

It's less clear how the couple spent this past anniversary in 2021, aside from publicly continuing their partnership with World Central Kitchen. But considering their daughter Lilibet was born not long after on June 4, it was probably very low-key in preparation to become parents again. The best present ever!

Katherine J Igoe Katherine’s a Boston-based contributing editor at Marie Claire online who covers celebrity, fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle—from “The Bachelor” to Everlane to Meghan Markle.

