It's time to ditch the antiquated all-white tennis dress code—Serena Williams certainly has. Today, serving in style has been made easy thanks to sport-forward designer duds and a long list of activewear collabs. But you don't have to hit the court to sport the looks. From classically preppy collegiate-style sweaters to Royal Tenenbaum-esque accessories, these separates, paired together, are a match made in heaven.

The Skirt

Give your biker shorts a day off in favor of a comfy, flattering tennis skirt. Choose from pleats, ruffles, or a structured A-line silhouette.

Dsquared2 Drawstring Hem Skirt $395.00 at farfetch.com Drawstring Hem Skirt

Adidas Cotton Tennis Skirt $40.00 at luisaviaroma.com tennis skirt outfits

Tory Sport Side Slit Tennis Skirt $138.00 at toryburch.com

The Top

Preppy stripes, cable knits, and sweater vests don't have to read stuffy. Go for a grand slam embroidery design a la Gucci or an extra roomy cardigan fit.

Denimist Shrunken Stripe-Trim Cable Knit Tennis Sweater $91.87 at saksfifthavenue.com

Etsy Knitted Cardigan $48.50 at etsy.com Women's College Preppy Style Knitted Cardigans, Deep V-neck Stripes Decor Knitwear, Lady Medium Style Sweater Coat

The Shoe

The modern day tennis shoe marries fashion and function effortlessly. Up your game with a fresh pair.

Marc Jacobs The Tennis Shoe $275.00 at farfetch.com The Tennis Shoe

Prada Logo Stripe Leather Sneakers $690.00 at saksfifthavenue.com Logo Stripe Leather Sneakers

Veja V-10 Leather Low-Top Sneakers $150.00 at saksfifthavenue.com tennis skirt outfits

Rothy's Yellow Candy Stripe $165.00 at rothys.com tennis skirt outfits

The Bracelet

Diamonds on the court? You betcha. Retired tennis star Chris Evert catapulted the "tennis bracelet" to fame when a diamond-clad bracelet fell off of her wrist during a heated 1987 match.

Verlas Essential Tennis Bracelet $1685.00 at verlas.com Essential Tennis Bracelet

Rainbow Sapphire Tennis Bracelet $1498.00 at ringconcierge.com Rainbow Sapphire Tennis Bracelet

14kt Gold White Diamond Tennis Bracelet $3500.00 at mateonewyork.com

The Accessories

Put a spin on traditional accessories with designer logo'd sweat bands, tennis balls, belt bags, and socks.

Fendi FF motif belt bag $1450.00 at farfetch.com FF motif belt bag

Saint Laurent x Wilson Tennis Ball $105.00 at ysl.com Tennis Ball