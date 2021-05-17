Cute Tennis Outfits to Look Like a Pro In
Look like a pro.
By Sara Holzman
It's time to ditch the antiquated all-white tennis dress code—Serena Williams certainly has. Today, serving in style has been made easy thanks to sport-forward designer duds and a long list of activewear collabs. But you don't have to hit the court to sport the looks. From classically preppy collegiate-style sweaters to Royal Tenenbaum-esque accessories, these separates, paired together, are a match made in heaven.
The Skirt
Give your biker shorts a day off in favor of a comfy, flattering tennis skirt. Choose from pleats, ruffles, or a structured A-line silhouette.
The Top
Preppy stripes, cable knits, and sweater vests don't have to read stuffy. Go for a grand slam embroidery design a la Gucci or an extra roomy cardigan fit.
Etsy Knitted Cardigan
Women's College Preppy Style Knitted Cardigans, Deep V-neck Stripes Decor Knitwear, Lady Medium Style Sweater Coat
The Shoe
The modern day tennis shoe marries fashion and function effortlessly. Up your game with a fresh pair.
The Bracelet
Diamonds on the court? You betcha. Retired tennis star Chris Evert catapulted the "tennis bracelet" to fame when a diamond-clad bracelet fell off of her wrist during a heated 1987 match.
The Accessories
Put a spin on traditional accessories with designer logo'd sweat bands, tennis balls, belt bags, and socks.
-
How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Plan to Spend Thanksgiving This Year
The royal couple intend to have a low-key, home-cooked holiday.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Britney Spears Called Out Christina Aguilera for Not Supporting Her Conservatorship Battle
The Instagram Story on Spears's account throws not-to-subtle shade to Christina, while thanking Lady Gaga for her support.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
Meghan Markle Hinted at the Royal She and Prince Harry Still Keep in Touch With
Prince Harry and his cousin have always been close, and it’s sweet that they keep up that bond even across the pond.
By Marie Claire Editors •
-
20 Winter Wedding Guest Dresses to Shine In
The only thing you'll need to worry about are shoes.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
14 Cute Slippers You'll Want to Live In
Can you say happy feet?
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 17 Best Warm Socks for Women in 2021
Like hugs for your feet.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
85 Celebrities in Gloriously '80s Fashion
Take a trip down memory lane.
By Julia Marzovilla •
-
The 16 Best Trench Coats for In-Between Seasons
We're in the trenches.
By Sara Holzman •
-
The 15 Best Boots Brands for Women
Welcome to boot camp.
By Katie Attardo •
-
The 18 Best Rain Boots for Women
So you're not that person at the office in wellies.
By Julia Gall •
-
The 23 Best Pajama Sets to Lounge Around the House In
Slippers not included.
By Julia Marzovilla •