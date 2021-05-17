Cute Tennis Outfits to Look Like a Pro In

Cute Tennis Outfits to Look Like a Pro In
(Image credit: KAT IRLIN)
Sara Holzman

By

It's time to ditch the antiquated all-white tennis dress code—Serena Williams certainly has. Today, serving in style has been made easy thanks to sport-forward designer duds and a long list of activewear collabs. But you don't have to hit the court to sport the looks. From classically preppy collegiate-style sweaters to Royal Tenenbaum-esque accessories, these separates, paired together, are a match made in heaven.

The Skirt

Give your biker shorts a day off in favor of a comfy, flattering tennis skirt. Choose from pleats, ruffles, or a structured A-line silhouette.

Dsquared2 Drawstring Hem Skirt

Drawstring Hem Skirt

Adidas Cotton Tennis Skirt

Tory Sport Side Slit Tennis Skirt

Lacoste Color Block Tennis Skirt

The Top

Preppy stripes, cable knits, and sweater vests don't have to read stuffy. Go for a grand slam embroidery design a la Gucci or an extra roomy cardigan fit.

Gucci Gucci Tennis Cardigan

Denimist Shrunken Stripe-Trim Cable Knit Tennis Sweater

Sandro Button-Up Vest

Etsy Knitted Cardigan

Women's College Preppy Style Knitted Cardigans, Deep V-neck Stripes Decor Knitwear, Lady Medium Style Sweater Coat

The Shoe

The modern day tennis shoe marries fashion and function effortlessly. Up your game with a fresh pair.

Marc Jacobs The Tennis Shoe

The Tennis Shoe

Prada Logo Stripe Leather Sneakers

Logo Stripe Leather Sneakers

Veja V-10 Leather Low-Top Sneakers

Rothy's Yellow Candy Stripe

The Bracelet

Diamonds on the court? You betcha. Retired tennis star Chris Evert catapulted the "tennis bracelet" to fame when a diamond-clad bracelet fell off of her wrist during a heated 1987 match.

Verlas Essential Tennis Bracelet

Essential Tennis Bracelet

Rainbow Sapphire Tennis Bracelet

Rainbow Sapphire Tennis Bracelet

14kt Gold White Diamond Tennis Bracelet

Macy's Diamond Tennis Bracelet

The Accessories

Put a spin on traditional accessories with designer logo'd sweat bands, tennis balls, belt bags, and socks.

Celine Tennis Wristband

Tennis Wristband

Fendi FF motif belt bag

FF motif belt bag

Saint Laurent x Wilson Tennis Ball

Tennis Ball

Kule The Women's Tennis Sock

The Women's Tennis Sock

