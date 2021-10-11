Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Were Power Couple Goals on the Red Carpet Again

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the hottest couple around. They know it, I know it, you know it, everybody knows it. Once again staking their claim on that particular title, the two showed up to the New York City premiere of The Last Duel looking all sorts of incredible. Affleck wore a gorgeous velvet suit, but as is often the case, his girlfriend well and truly stole the show.

Lopez rocked up to the red-carpet event in a brown glittery co-ord ensemble by Hervé Léger, as reported by the Daily Mail. She wore a long sleeve, very high-cut crop top with a floor-length skirt featuring a high slit, and paired the outfit with Femme LA heeled sandals and a Tom Ford croc effect clutch bag.

Arturo Holmes Getty Images

Of course, you don't get a Bennifer red carpet appearance without copious demonstrations of affection, and this event was no exception. Lopez and Affleck looked as desperately in love as ever, making each other grin wide and staring longingly into each other's eyes. They really are a walking advertisement for getting back with your ex, aren't they? Sheesh.

Arturo Holmes Getty Images

Arturo Holmes Getty Images

The lovebirds are reportedly not able to spend as much time together as they'd like this season, because of various work commitments, but they're doing their best to meet up when they can. Here, Lopez was in NYC to support Affleck, who stars in The Last Duel as Pierre D'Alençon. She was returning the favor after he recently flew out to watch her perform at Global Citizen Live. Couples who support each other stay together, fellas.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io