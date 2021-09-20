Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Plan to Spend the Holidays Together, Apparently

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are serious serious, and they're ready for the next step in their second whirlwind romance.

"They plan on spending the holidays together and also taking some solo trips," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "They want to be together all of the time, so their next big things are Thanksgiving and Christmas. There is a lot to coordinate, so they are figuring it out."

It sounds like, after 17 years apart, Bennifer don't want to waste any more time not being with each other. "It is like they never broke up, but everything is way better this time," the source said. "They are all over each other and their friends joke around about it with them."

The source also touched on how Jennifer Garner, with whom Affleck shares kids Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, feels about her ex' new love story. "Her kids love J.Lo and J.Lo loves them too," they said. "It is all positive. When Ben is happy and the kids are happy, Jen feels like there is nothing she can be upset about. Jen also says Ben looks better than ever. She and Ben are getting along so well in a co-parenting sense and all is good."

It's unclear whether some or all of Affleck's and Lopez' respective kids will be part of their joint holiday plans, but they have been included on tons of their outings recently—including a trip to The Magic Castle in LA. Well, this is all very heartwarming.

Iris Goldsztajn

