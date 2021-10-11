Cardi B Adorably Officiated Two Brides' Wedding on Her TV Show

Cardi B: rapper, political advocate, mom, fashion icon, TV star, and now marriage officiant. That's right, Cardi is officially licensed to marry happy couples, and she is yielding her powers for good.

The star recently married two beautiful brides as part of her TV show, Cardi Tries, according to Entertainment Tonight—and it also involves Raven-Symoné. More on that below.

Cardi B herself quote-tweeted a fan who shared a clip from the show with the caption, "Imagine being able to say Cardi freaking B officiated your wedding ?!" The rapper wrote, "By the way WORLD I’m licensed to marry people ….sooo yea… I do it all and this was such a fulfilling thing to do and Raven was soo fun I was sooo starstruck."

The clip shows Cardi walking to the altar from behind the scenes, escorted by Raven-Symoné, who wishes her luck. One of the brides screams in surprise and joy as she figures out that the rapper will be marrying her, and the guests all look overcome with emotion.

"When Shannon saw Cardi B, I knew she was going to freak. Out," said Shannon's wife Brandi. "And I did," Shannon exclaimed. "And I did!"

The clip then returns to the wedding ceremony, where Cardi says, "hello everybody" to laughs and cheers. "You guys are probably wondering why I'm here," she adds. "I'm gonna get these two beautiful ladies married. It's not only a special day for you guys, it's a special day for me, and I want to thank you guys for making me a part of your beautiful journey."

According to ET, the episode was filmed ahead of National Coming Out Day, and Raven-Symoné discussed her own wedding to wife Miranda Maday as part of the show. Super sweet.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io