Megan Fox Shows Off a Kardashian-Like Hair Transformation

Ooh la la.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, new york september 13 megan fox attends the 2021 met gala celebrating in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by theo wargogetty images
Theo WargoGetty Images

Megan Fox loves to surprise her fans with new looks, each more daring than the last. That's how we ended up with her stunning pin-up-inspired lady-in-red look at the 2021 Met Gala:

new york, new york september 13 megan fox attends the 2021 met gala benefit in america a lexicon of fashion at metropolitan museum of art on september 13, 2021 in new york city photo by taylor hillwireimage
Taylor HillGetty Images

And how she turned heads and dropped jaws in a sheer dress at the 2021 VMAs:

new york, new york september 12 megan fox and machine gun kelly attend the 2021 mtv video music awards at barclays center on september 12, 2021 in the brooklyn borough of new york city photo by axellebauer griffinfilmmagic
Axelle/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

But for her latest transformation, Fox turned her attention to her hair, whose dark color she rarely touches, aside from the occasional subtle highlight... until now. The actress took to Instagram to show off her new look, which has something to do with her role in upcoming movie Johnny & Clyde, according to her caption. "This is what the devil’s daughter looks like. #JohnnyAndClyde Coming Spring 2022," Fox wrote.

In the selfie, the star smoulders at the camera while rocking silver-blonde locks, which mark a total departure from her usual look. Her new hair, which comes courtesy of stylist Miles Jeffries, immediately reminded fans of Kim Kardashian's once-upon-a-time silver-blonde hair. "Kim Kardashian?" asked one commenter. "Megan has been Kardashianed," wrote another.

To be fair, Fox has been hanging out with another Kardashian, Kourtney, quite a bit lately—as they tally sexy photo shoot after sexy photo shoot.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Johnny & Clyde, whose exact release date has yet to be confirmed, follows "two serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree," according to IMDb. Fox plays the shady owner of a casino which the title characters plan to rob. Sounds fun!

