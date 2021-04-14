Chrissy Teigen celebrated daughter Luna Stephens' 5th birthday on Instagram Wednesday.

Sharing an adorable photo of Luna, Teigen wrote, "to my beautiful, kind, funny, smart, incredible little girl, I can’t believe you are 5 today!!!"

"thank you for 5 truly perfect years. our dream daughter. also props to me and john you’re welcome!!!!" Teigen added.

Luna Stephens turns 5 whole years old today, which is a detail I won't dwell on any further to spare myself yet another crisis on the swift and unceasing passage of time. And to mark the occasion, mom Chrissy Teigen shared an adorable photo of her daughter on Instagram, writing a sweet birthday message to her in the caption.

Dad John Legend shared the same photo on his own account, as well as a truly precious selfie of himself and his daughter. "Our baby is 5 now," he captioned the post, adding a crying emoji and a purple heart.

Proud parents Teigen and Legend shared a host of photos of Luna to celebrate her birthday: Teigen posted several more Legend-Luna selfies, captioning them, "the four most perfect photos," while Legend shared a snap from all of Luna's birthdays so far, adding the caption, "Luna at 4, 3, 2, 1." Teigen subsequently posted a family photo of herself, Legend, Luna, and son Miles, all wearing white, captioning it, "yes day!"

Teigen recently spoke to People about the birthday girl's personality, revealing it's pretty similar to her own. "She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," Teigen said. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything—it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too—not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."

"I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids," she continued. "For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly. You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."

