Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Luna and Miles Stephens are currently enjoying a sunny vacation.

Teigen and Legend shared two adorable photos of their children on Instagram Tuesday morning.

Teigen recently opened up about her parenting approach in People, saying, "I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids."

"For us, kindness is such a big thing," Teigen continued. "When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly. You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and children Luna and Miles Stephens are currently on vacation (they've yet to share the location) and it looks like everyone's having a pretty delightful time. On Tuesday morning, Teigen shared perhaps the cutest snap of Luna and Miles to date on Instagram, in which the siblings smile on a sunny beach, Luna's arm around her little brother. And the most adorable detail? Their co-ordinating starfish print swimsuits. These two! Again, the cutest!

Legend shared another photo of Luna and Miles on his own Instagram account, presumably taken at about the same time. "BFFs," he captioned the sweet photo.

Earlier this month, Teigen spoke about her children's personalities and her approach to parenting in her People cover story. "Miles is very emotional. He's a lot like me too," she said. "He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."

"There is no 'Be a man' in our house," she continued. "There's no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It's wonderful to see."

As for Luna? "She is a bit of a perfectionist which I didn't know I was until the past few years," Teigen said. "I'm trying to tell her that not everything—it's funny because when I talk to her, I'm actually talking to myself too—not everything has to be perfect and there is joy and beauty in imperfections, and don't be so hard on yourself. And that's me talking to myself when I tell her that stuff."

"I'm an open, free spirit and I love kids to be kids," she added. "For us, kindness is such a big thing. When you meet our kids, they're very warm and friendly. You instill those things in them, but for the most part let them be creative and wondrous and spirited and curious beings."

