Today's Top Stories
1
It’s Time to End Equal Pay Days and Pass the ERA
2
Why I'm Obsessed With Longchamp's Greenest Travel
3
Get Ready for Some Incredible Books in 2022
4
The Brow Growth Serums That Really Work
5
Win Halloween With One of Those Costumes for Duos

Scott Disick "Has Refused to Be in the Same Room" as Travis Barker, Apparently

Tensions are high.

By Iris Goldsztajn
melbourne, australia november 01 scott disick poses as he makes a store appearance at windsor smith at chadstone shopping centre on november 1, 2018 in melbourne, australia photo by scott barbourgetty images
Scott BarbourGetty Images

Scott Disick is having a hard time with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship, and their recent engagement isn't doing anything to smooth things over between the exes.

As the father of Kardashian's three children, Disick has long been a fixture in the reality TV star's family—even while the two have been separated—but that's changing now that Barker is in the picture.

"The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever," a source tells Us Weekly.

"He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times," the source adds. "It’s fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids."

It sounds like, for Disick, things weren't really over for him and Kardashian, but her engagement has obviously put a bit of a damper on that idea. "Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis," a source previously told People. "He has struggled with their relationship. He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."

Still, it looks like Disick remains a very present father. In a recent Instagram Story, he shared a photo of his son Reign as the two of them spent some bonding time together. "After school break down with reign," Disick wrote.

scott and reign disick
Scott DisickInstagram
Related Stories
Why Sofia Richie Broke Up With Scott Disick
Kendall Said Kourtney's Breakup Damaged Her
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
Khloé and Tristan Have "No Label" Right Now
Kate and Will Share Intimate Moments in New Photos
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Adele's Latest Date Look Was a Leather Suit
Alicia Silverstone Got Banned From a Dating App
The Queen Just "Reluctantly" Canceled a Trip
Adele's Album Will Feature a Sensitive Voicemail
Selena Gomez Just Debuted a Sleek Bob
Zendaya Looked Incredible at the 'Dune' Premiere
Kate Middleton Is Helping Tackle Addiction
The Queen Was Advised to Stop Drinking for Now