Scott Disick "Has Refused to Be in the Same Room" as Travis Barker, Apparently

Scott Disick is having a hard time with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship, and their recent engagement isn't doing anything to smooth things over between the exes.

As the father of Kardashian's three children, Disick has long been a fixture in the reality TV star's family—even while the two have been separated—but that's changing now that Barker is in the picture.

"The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he’s part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever," a source tells Us Weekly.

"He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times," the source adds. "It’s fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids."

It sounds like, for Disick, things weren't really over for him and Kardashian, but her engagement has obviously put a bit of a damper on that idea. "Scott never approved of Kourtney dating Travis," a source previously told People. "He has struggled with their relationship. He always had this idea that he and Kourtney would eventually get back together. He was pretty shocked when he found out that she was dating Travis."

Still, it looks like Disick remains a very present father. In a recent Instagram Story, he shared a photo of his son Reign as the two of them spent some bonding time together. "After school break down with reign," Disick wrote.

Scott Disick Instagram

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

