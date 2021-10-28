Angelina Jolie Expertly Dodged a Question About The Weeknd Amid Dating Rumors

The rumors linking Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd (real name Abel Tesfaye) romantically may be some of the wildest we've seen this year, but they're also not completely unbelievable, given how often the two have been spotted hanging out or enjoying a long dinner out together.

Neither Jolie nor Tesfaye has commented on the nature of their relationship, and sources suggest that they are just friends. Of course, though, people are curious about the possibility that they might be more than that—as one interviewer has shown.

During an instalment of E! News' "Daily Pop" with Jolie and Salma Hayek, the host asked Jolie, "Now, I have to know, because Angelina, your kids are at the age where they have opinions, so I have to know: Were they more excited that you were in the Eternals or that you are friends with The Weeknd?"

But Jolie was having none of it, and gave a very diplomatic yet very vague answer. "They're very excited about this film, if that's what you're asking," she said. "They're very excited about this film."

Although Jolie and Tesfaye have been spending a fair amount of time together, one source argued to Page Six that "they’re clearly not trying to hide," implying that if their relationship were romantic, they would be more discreet.

However, a source told The Sun, "They are just friends, but who knows it could be more in the future, he's made no secret of the fact he has a huge crush on her."

As for Eternals, you can catch it in theaters from Nov. 5.

Iris Goldsztajn Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author whose work has appeared in InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Stylist, HelloGiggles, SheKnows, Metro, Fabulous, Nicki Swift, POPSUGAR, Alma and more.

