Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd Were Spotted Out for Dinner Again Amid Dating Rumors

I didn't have this on my 2021 bingo card.

By Iris Goldsztajn
new york, ny september 14 actress and special envoy to the united nations high commissioner for refugees angelina jolie visits the united nations on september 14, 2017 in new york city photo by michael loccisanogetty images
Michael LoccisanoGetty Images

People are seriously starting to suspect that Angelina Jolie and The Weeknd (AKA Abel Tesfaye) might be dating after the two were spotted sharing a two-and-a half-hour dinner at Giorgi Baldi in Santa Monica this past weekend. Though Jolie and Tesfaye arrived separately, the Daily Mail published photos of them leaving together in the singer's SUV before heading to his house.

This is the second time the celebs were seen together at Giorgi Baldi. The first was on June 30, and a source told Page Six at the time that the fact they were so public about it probably meant that it wasn't romantic. "They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]," the source said. "He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in." The series in question is The Idol, in case you were curious.

Soon after that, a source told The Sun that Jolie and Tesfaye had been talking for some time. "Ange has been in contact with Abel for a while, he was in New York at the same time as her and the kids," the source said. "They met up for lunch in private. She took Pax along because he's a big fan and they got along really well, he was obviously thrilled."

Putting the dating rumors into perspective, the source added, "They are just friends, but who knows it could be more in the future, he's made no secret of the fact he has a huge crush on her."

Later, they were "spotted on another secret date" at a private concert in LA, according to the Daily Mail.

That's why this latest dinner is setting tongues wagging anew, but obviously Jolie and Tesfaye could just as well be friends—or business partners. We'll just have to wait and see.

