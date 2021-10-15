Today's Top Stories
Salma Hayek Looked Super Hot in a Leopard-Print Suit

She wore the outfit on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

By Iris Goldsztajn
los angeles, ca october 14 salma hayek is seen at jimmy kimmel live on october 14, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by rbbauer griffingc images
RB/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

Salma Hayek stepped out in LA on her way to Jimmy Kimmel Live in one of the hottest outfits I've seen this week (sorry, Gaga and Duchess Kate). Hayek strutted near the TV studio in a classic "celeb-holding-takeout-coffee" pic, wearing a leopard-print suit that looked absolutely made for her.

The suit, which was designed by Elie Saab according to the Daily Mail, consisted of a long-ish jacket in leopard print with black lapels, and floor-length wide pants in leopard with black bands across their sides. She paired the look with a partially sheer black blouse and sunglasses.

los angeles, ca october 14 salma hayek is seen at jimmy kimmel live on october 14, 2021 in los angeles, california photo by rbbauer griffingc images
RB/Bauer-GriffinGetty Images

The actress appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live alongside Kumail Nanjiani to promote the Marvel movie Eternals.

After Nanjiani talked about spotting Keanu Reeves upon first moving to LA and finding out Reeves had a "small and adorable" butt (LOL), Hayek told a story about meeting Stevie Wonder years ago.

"I remember one time I was in a restaurant, and Stevie Wonder walked in," she said. "I'm a huge fan. I never go up to people, but this time I went across the room and I said, 'Mr. Stevie Wonder, my name is Salma Hayek' and I was already... had done a couple of movies, and he said, 'I know who you are!' and I said, 'I want you to know you're my hero, I'm a huge fan,' and he said, 'very nice to meet you,' and there was somebody with him, and so he reached out for my hand, but he was going straight for my boobs, because he's blind, he cannot see. And the guy that was with him panicked and he said, 'she's short, she's short!' And I said, 'I'm not short, I'm kneeling. You are a god.'"

