'The Great British Baking Show' Release Schedule: Your Guide

The changing of the seasons has brought out chilly weather, new fall coats, and a return to the Down Hall tent. The Great British Baking show's new season premiered September 24, and this year's competition is setting up to be one of the show's best (minus a slightly cringe-y opening song). For the next nine weeks, we'll follow 12 new bakers as they try to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their delicious, awe-inspiring bakes, and avoid the dreaded dryness and soggy bottoms.

New Great British Baking Show episodes will drop Fridays on Netflix U.S., three days after they premiere on Channel 4 in the U.K. They're expected to hit the streamer at 12 a.m. PT/ 3 a.m. ET, for night owls who want to watch as soon as possible. Though the U.S. delay means fans on this side of the pond will have to avoid Twitter spoilers, it also means we'll know the week's themes ahead of time, as they'll be released each Tuesday.

The Release Schedule for The Great British Baking Show

Episode 1, "Cake Week," releases on September 24.

Episode 2, "Biscuit Week," releases on October 1.

Episode 3 releases on October 8.

Episode 4 releases on October 15.

Episode 5 releases on October 22.

Episode 6 releases on October 29.

Episode 7 releases on November 5.

Episode 8 releases on November 12.

Episode 9 releases on November 19.

Episode 10 releases on November 26.

Spoilers ahead. "Cake Week" was a great introduction to this year's bakers, as they made some difficult mini rolls, and old-fashioned sticky treat, and gravity-defying Showstopper cakes. Bakers that emerged as ones to watch include Star Baker Jürgen, who made an edible book and table lamp, Giuseppe with his Jack in the Beanstalk cake straight out of a fairy tale, and Freya's you-can't-tell-it's-vegan bakes. Unfortunately, one baker was sent home, as this is still a competition, but there are still eleven talented contestants to follow.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io