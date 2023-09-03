Endlessly Relatable Adele Panic-Bought Silver Clothes on Amazon at 3 a.m. for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Adele will be in attendance at Beyoncé’s final Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour show tomorrow, and, like so many of the rest of us, she scrambled to find a silver outfit to honor Queen Bey’s request that all attendees wear silver to shows during Virgo season from August 23 to September 22. Honoring Beyoncé’s birthday wish is especially important at tomorrow’s show, as September 4 marks Bey’s forty-second birthday.
“I’m gonna go see Beyoncé on Monday [and] I’m very excited,” Adele said during her Las Vegas concert last night, per Us Weekly. “You know, I like to get dressed up every weekend [for my residency] and obviously this is her birthday show, so I was like, ‘I’m not going in silver, like, I love my girl, but I ain’t wearing silver … I don’t even own silver, alright?”
Adele further explained that she was originally planning on wearing a “black tracksuit” or a “sweatsuit,” until she changed her mind a few days ago. “I was awake ‘til 3 a.m. the other night on Amazon buying, like, glitter ball clothes,” she said. “You know, she asked everyone to dress up, so I’m gonna look really cheap [and] like a disco ball! It’s all from Amazon and it’s arriving over the weekend while I’m here, so God knows what I’m gonna look like.”
Adele performs her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and pointed out one concertgoer was making her rethink her aversion to wearing the color silver: “I said I didn’t like it [but] I absolutely love it [on you],” she told the fan. “I do like that [you’re wearing] though. The arms are great!”
Even Adele knows she must honor the wishes of the queen on her birthday—respect.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Rumors Swirl That Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Are Headed for Divorce
The couple married in 2019 and share two children together.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
“Self-Proclaimed Bachelorette” Kristin Chenoweth on Being a First-Time Bride at 55: “It’s About Damn Time!”
“This wedding isn’t a dream come true for me because I never dreamed it would happen.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle Has the Potential to Win Prestigious Award Within the Next Couple of Years, Expert Says
“I feel like she has done enough and is doing enough to potentially win it.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland Fulfill Beyoncé’s Request to Wear Silver at Renaissance World Tour Shows During Virgo Season
Prince Harry was also with the mother-daughter duo at last night’s L.A. show.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Adele Collapses Backstage at Las Vegas Residency, Says Her Team “Picked My Whole Body Up Off the Floor”
She had a flare-up of sciatica, a spinal condition.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé is Asking Fans to Fulfill Her “Birthday Wish” at Renaissance World Tour Stops During Virgo Season
It’ll require attendees to do a little bit of preparation before the show.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé Shouts Support for Embattled Lizzo Onstage in Atlanta: “I Love You, Lizzo!”
Just in case there was any doubt.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
No, Everyone, Beyoncé Does Not Bring Her Own Personal Toilet Seats on Tour with Her
Her mother, Tina Knowles, shut the speculation down.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé Pays $100K for Washington, D.C. Metro Trains to Run Later Than Normal Amid Two-Hour Performance Delay
Now that’s what we call looking out for your fans.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Oprah Winfrey Calls Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour “The Most Extraordinary Thing I’ve Ever Seen”
And Oprah has seen a lot…
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Megan Fox Sparked Machine Gun Kelly Cheating Rumors Before Deleting Her Instagram
There's a lot to process here.
By Iris Goldsztajn