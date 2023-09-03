Endlessly Relatable Adele Panic-Bought Silver Clothes on Amazon at 3 a.m. for Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Adele will be in attendance at Beyoncé’s final Los Angeles Renaissance World Tour show tomorrow, and, like so many of the rest of us, she scrambled to find a silver outfit to honor Queen Bey’s request that all attendees wear silver to shows during Virgo season from August 23 to September 22. Honoring Beyoncé’s birthday wish is especially important at tomorrow’s show, as September 4 marks Bey’s forty-second birthday.

(Image credit: Getty)

“I’m gonna go see Beyoncé on Monday [and] I’m very excited,” Adele said during her Las Vegas concert last night, per Us Weekly . “You know, I like to get dressed up every weekend [for my residency] and obviously this is her birthday show, so I was like, ‘I’m not going in silver, like, I love my girl, but I ain’t wearing silver … I don’t even own silver, alright?”

Adele further explained that she was originally planning on wearing a “black tracksuit” or a “sweatsuit,” until she changed her mind a few days ago. “I was awake ‘til 3 a.m. the other night on Amazon buying, like, glitter ball clothes,” she said. “You know, she asked everyone to dress up, so I’m gonna look really cheap [and] like a disco ball! It’s all from Amazon and it’s arriving over the weekend while I’m here, so God knows what I’m gonna look like.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Adele performs her “Weekends with Adele” Las Vegas residency on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and pointed out one concertgoer was making her rethink her aversion to wearing the color silver: “I said I didn’t like it [but] I absolutely love it [on you],” she told the fan. “I do like that [you’re wearing] though. The arms are great!”

Even Adele knows she must honor the wishes of the queen on her birthday—respect.