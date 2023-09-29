Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Marks 2 Years of Sobriety: "God Is Good and Life Is Better!"

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys is celebrating two years of sobriety, and he shared a poignant message about the milestone with his Instagram followers.

"Today is a very special day for me. And it's been one hell of a journey. A lot of bumps in the road, a lot of highs, a lot of lows. But today is two years sober for me," McLean said in a video.

"I'm very grateful for everyone in my camp. I am extremely grateful to my sponsor and my therapist, and to all the support that I've gotten throughout the years.

"And if this helps another addict out there, then I did my job. You can do it, if I can do it. God bless you all. And cheers to another day sober."

He captioned the video, "Today I am blessed I am grateful i am SOBER! God is good and life is better! Thank you all for the years of support. One day at a time !"\

Fans took to the comments to congratulate the star on his achievement.

"Yes! One day at time!" wrote one person. "I am so proud of you, AJ!!!!! God bless you! You are doing a great job," said another. "Well done and such a brave thing to speak your truth," added someone else.

McLean, who hosts 12-step Alcoholic Anonymous meetings in his home, has opened up about his sobriety journey in the past, including during an interview with People in August.

"I’m trying to keep my feet firmly planted in the program," he said. "I’ve battled self-esteem issues my entire life, and I’ve learned a lot. My sobriety is the most solid it’s ever been.

"I'm in the best shape of my life, both mentally, physically, spiritually. I'm actually really happy and I love it, and I don't want to lose it. I want to continue to keep growing, growing with my wife and my kids and myself."

McLean has been married to wife Rochelle since 2011, and the two share daughters Ava and Lyric.