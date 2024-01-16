Ali Wong Made History at Last Night's Emmy Awards

Ali Wong just made history at Monday's Emmy Awards, becoming the first Asian woman to take home the award for outstanding lead actress in a limited or anthology series or movie for her role in the Netflix drama Beef.
Wong's latest win comes off the heels of several historic wins this awards season, including for best performance by a female actor in a limited series, anthology series, or a motion picture made for television at the Golden Globes, also for Beef. She became the first Asian American to receive the accolade, according to NBC News.
Wong paid tribute to her family in her Emmys acceptance speech, saying, "I wouldn’t be standing here without my parents, my amazing parents, my mother and my father, who I so wish was alive to share this moment with me. My hilarious father who loved me unconditionally and taught me the value of failure."
At Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards, Wong took home the award for best actress in a limited series or movie made for television.
For that occasion, Wong looked absolutely stunning, styled by Tara Swennen in a forest green semi-sheer Givenchy gown embellished with floral motifs, accessorized with Jared Atelier jewelry.
Her hairstyle, created by Clayton Hawkins, consisted of luscious waves on her long hair, finished with a black ribbon bow in the back.
Last but certainly not least, Wong's makeup look came courtesy of Daniel Martin, with the pièce de résistance being a dramatic blue eye look. Speaking to Marie Claire about this, Martin said, "Drawing inspiration from her dress, I wanted to create a twist on a linear smoky eye, but in gradations of blue. This created a fun moment through Ali’s glasses but didn’t create too much drama with her makeup."
Martin also revealed that he used Dior’s new Rouge Dior Lipstick in shade #300 Nude Style as a contouring tool on Wong, giving her look a rosy glow and tying it in with her lip color.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
