Alicia Keys Shares That Rumi Carter—Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Youngest Daughter—Is Musically Inclined Just Like Her Parents

Blue Ivy Carter was all over the news this summer as she danced alongside her powerhouse mom—a woman you may have heard of named Beyoncé—all summer as Bey toured in support of the Renaissance World Tour. We don’t often hear as much about Blue’s younger siblings, six-year-old twins Sir and Rumi Carter, but thanks to a nugget from Alicia Keys, we know one fact about Rumi: she’s musically inclined, as well.
While Blue is a talented dancer, it seems Rumi loves to sing. Keys revealed to Access Hollywood that Rumi “sings all my songs,” and even dropped her sweet nickname for the little one—“my little pumpkin pie.”
Keys is up for an award at this Sunday’s Grammys, for Best Immersive Audio Album. She was nominated for the rerelease of her 2003 album, which is now called The Diary of Alicia Keys 20, and she celebrated the original record’s 20-year anniversary last month with a one night only, sold out show at Webster Hall in New York City. She spoke to the outlet about revisiting her past work, and the conversation somehow flowed to the Carter family of five, comprised of dad Jay-Z, mom Beyoncé, and kids Blue, Sir, and Rumi, specifically about Keys’ special moment with Blue at the 2018 Grammys.
“I remember this so clearly,” she said. “These are our dear friends and our family, and everybody in this picture, we are very close and have true love for each other. So obviously, every time you see an angel spirit [like Blue], you’ve got to go down to their level and give them some good, good love. And so, it was just like, ‘How are you? How’s everything feeling? I’m so happy to see you.’”
Adding to the pile of Carter family anecdotes we can’t get enough of, Keys continued, telling the outlet “And now, they tell me that Rumi, she sings all my songs,” she said. “She’s my little pumpkin pie. She is so adorable.”
The younger female Carters certainly look to be taking after their mother, who sings and dances and performs better than almost anyone in the world. With Blue a skilled dancer, and Rumi a singer in the making (attempting Alicia Keys at any age shows confidence, let alone at six!), we can’t wait to see what the next generation of Beyoncé’s bloodline will do in entertainment.
Rachel Burchfield
