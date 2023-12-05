Amal Clooney Goes Two-for-Two This Week, This Time in Glitterball Gold and Bronze

By day, Amal Clooney is a highly respected lawyer and philanthropist; by night, she is a fashion icon, going two-for-two this week with wow factor looks on both Sunday night and Monday night. Last night, she attended the 2023 Fashion Awards at Royal Albert Hall in London, and, as opposed to her black gown the night prior at her husband George Clooney’s London screening of his new film, The Boys in the Boat, Clooney dazzled in glittering gold and bronze.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The show-stopping Atelier Versace gown was goddess level, featuring all-over metallic paillettes that sparkled from all angles. The metallic gold and bronze embellishments varied in size and created an ombré effect on the design, People reports. She accessorized with Cartier jewelry and a coordinating gold clutch.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Her date for the evening was not her husband but rather her mother, Baria Alamuddin, as well as longtime makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury. Ahead of their joint appearance together last night, Tilbury posted on Instagram celebrating the glam she created for Clooney the night before.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Onstage last night, Clooney celebrated Tilbury, presenting her with a Special Recognition Award for her contributions to fashion—which Vogue reports amounts to no less than 180 magazine covers and over 600 editorial and advertising campaigns.

“I first met Charlotte when we were neighbors in Notting Hill, and she did the trial for my wedding makeup,” Clooney said. “I was aghast when she showed up to the house with five suitcases of product. But, by the end of the session, she was not only my makeup artist—she was my friend. At the wedding, she was our guest. When I think about Charlotte, some words that spring to mind are…trailblazer, brilliant, spiritual, savvy, compassionate, fun, dance floor, champagne, all-nighter. I should probably stop there. I adore this woman. She is a dear friend to me and my family. She is generous without limit or calculation, not only to those she loves, but also through her charitable work. George and I are so grateful for her support for The Clooney Foundation. She is all heart and an inspiration to us all.”