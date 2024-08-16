Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Will Not “Cross Each Other” While Attending the Venice Film Festival, Director Says

Even though they're attending the Venice Film Festival this year, there is no chance former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are going to run into each other, one director claims.

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Venice Film Festival artistic director Alberto Barbera assured the publication that even though Jolie's film Maria and Pitt's film Wolfs will both premiere at the annual event, the executive producers will be far away from one another.

"Angelina will be on the first day, on Thursday [Aug.] 29, and she will leave right after with [Maria director] Pablo Larraín to go to Telluride [Film Festival]," Barbera told the publication at the time. "Brad will arrive only on Saturday, to Venice.

"There is no way that they can cross each other at the Lido," Barbera added.

Pitt and Jolie are still in the midst of intense divorce negotiations after the actress filed for divorce from her former Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star in 2016, just two years after the pair married in 2014.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the premiere of "By the Sea" at the 2015 AFI Fest at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on November 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to a source who spoke to People, the pair are still "hashing out" a particularly contentious legal battle over a French winery they previously co-owned, named Château Miraval.

"Both sides are still talking," the inside told the publication, adding that despite their best efforts negotiations are "not done yet."

Recently, their divorce and Pitt's reportedly estranged relationship with their shared children made headlines, after their daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt petitioned to change her last name on her 18th birthday.

Shiloh's decision to remove her father's surname from her last name was reportedly a “significant decision,” and said it happened after “painful events,” according to a previous report from People .

“Shiloh Jolie did not take out an ‘ad’ announcing any name change, and any press reporting that is inaccurate,” Peter Levine, Shiloh’s attorney, said. “As Shiloh’s attorney, I am required to publish a legal notice because the law in California requires that of anyone who wants to change their name. That legal notice was published in the Los Angeles Times, as is required.”

Angelina Jolie and her daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Shiloh hired her own lawyer and paid for it herself," a source recently told People , who alluded to Jolie's allegations that Pitt has an "abuse history" as one of the reasons why Shiloh decided to legally petition to change her name.

In court paperwork filed in 2022, Jolie detailed an alleged incident in which she claimed Pitt abused her and her kids in 2016 while on a private plane traveling from France to California, The New York Times reported at the time .

According to the filing, "Pitt choked one of the children and struck another in the face” and “grabbed Jolie by the head and shook her." At one point, Jolie alleges Pitt “poured beer on Jolie; at another, he poured beer and red wine on the children.” According to The New York Times, the incident was investigated but federal authorities declined to press criminal charges against Pitt. Days after the plane trip and alleged incident, Jolie filed for divorce.

In response, Anne Kiley, an attorney for Pitt, said the actor "had accepted responsibility for some things in his past, but he would not accept responsibility for the things he did not do."