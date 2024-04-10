Amanda Bynes Announces She's Gone Back to School to Become a Manicurist

Amanda Bynes is making a big career pivot.
The She's The Man star gave fans a work update via Instagram Stories earlier this week.
"Since I haven’t passed the board exam yet to get my manicurist license, I started back at school to study manicurist theory and to practice doing acrylics before I take the test again, so I’ll be good to go when I get a job at a nail salon," she wrote (via Us Weekly).
In October 2022, Bynes first shared her dream of becoming a manucurist also via Instagram Stories. "In cosmetology college to become a manicurist!" she wrote at the time (via E! News).
In April of that year, she shared a different (but related) goal with E! News, explaining, "I am continuing with my Bachelor's Degree at FIDM, majoring in Creative Industry Studies with a core in Beauty Marketing and Product Development. I am traveling to New York in June to work on developing a fragrance which will be ready to launch near the holidays."
In December 2023, Bynes launched a podcast titled Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast, though it only released one episode.
The Sydney White star later revealed that podcasting wasn't a real dream of hers. "After thinking about it, though, I would rather get my manicurist license and have a consistent job," she said. "I’m going to follow that path instead. Thank you for following my journey!"
Bynes has been in the public eye since the late '90s, achieving fame with Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show, and went on to star in such classics as What a Girl Wants, She's The Man, and Hairspray.
In 2013, though, Bynes was placed under her mom's conservatorship, an arrangement which lasted close to nine years and was terminated in March 2022.
Since then, things have been difficult for her, and she's been candid about her mental health difficulties, but it sounds like her path to becoming a manicurist is a really positive one.
This will make Bynes one of several Disney/Nickelodeon child stars who have gone on to have regular (or at least very different) jobs.
For example, Good Luck Charlie's Bridgit Mendler recently announced the launch of her space startup, while The Wizards of Waverly Place's Jennifer Stone is now a practicing nurse.
