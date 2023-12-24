Apple Martin Channels One Of Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Iconic Roles In Vacation Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow and Apple Martin at the beach
(Image credit: Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow )
Gwyneth Paltrow has given the internet an early Christmas present: an adorable dispatch from her family trip to Mexico.

The Goop founder posted a photo carousel on Instagram on Saturday with photos from the trip. In the first slide, she and daughter Apple Martin pose on the beach together at sunset. Paltrow is seen in a white bikini top and shorts, while Martin wears a black maxi dress.

In another photo, Martin and her brother Moses are seen posing together on a boat.

It's not news anymore that Martin is the spitting image of her famous mom. But it's the boat photo that may remind Paltrow fans of something else.

Apple and Moses Martin on a boat in Mexico

(Image credit: Instagram / Gwyneth Paltrow )

The siblings both appear to be gazing out at the water. Martin, in an open, white button-down over her bathing suit with a pair of black sunglasses, looks a lot like her mom did, while also on a boat, in her role as Marge Duval in the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley.

As one commenter wrote, "Slide 2 is just so The Royal Tenenbaums meets The Talented Mister Ripley,"

Gwyneth Paltrow Talented Mr. Ripley

(Image credit: YouTube / Rotten Tomatoes Classic Trailers )

Others pointed out her striking resemblance to Paltrow's mother, Blythe Danner. Their multi-generational similarities were out on display earlier this month when Paltrow, Martin and Danner attended a dinner for Goop and Gucci together.

This photo of Martin isn't the only recent callback to Paltrow's iconic roles, either. On Instagram, she recently (briefly) reprised her role as Margot Tenenbaum for a video promoting Goop's gift guide.

