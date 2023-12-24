Apple Martin Channels One Of Gwyneth Paltrow's Most Iconic Roles In Vacation Photo

Gwyneth Paltrow has given the internet an early Christmas present: an adorable dispatch from her family trip to Mexico.
The Goop founder posted a photo carousel on Instagram on Saturday with photos from the trip. In the first slide, she and daughter Apple Martin pose on the beach together at sunset. Paltrow is seen in a white bikini top and shorts, while Martin wears a black maxi dress.
A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow
A photo posted by gwynethpaltrow on
In another photo, Martin and her brother Moses are seen posing together on a boat.
It's not news anymore that Martin is the spitting image of her famous mom. But it's the boat photo that may remind Paltrow fans of something else.
The siblings both appear to be gazing out at the water. Martin, in an open, white button-down over her bathing suit with a pair of black sunglasses, looks a lot like her mom did, while also on a boat, in her role as Marge Duval in the 1999 film The Talented Mr. Ripley.
As one commenter wrote, "Slide 2 is just so The Royal Tenenbaums meets The Talented Mister Ripley,"
Others pointed out her striking resemblance to Paltrow's mother, Blythe Danner. Their multi-generational similarities were out on display earlier this month when Paltrow, Martin and Danner attended a dinner for Goop and Gucci together.
This photo of Martin isn't the only recent callback to Paltrow's iconic roles, either. On Instagram, she recently (briefly) reprised her role as Margot Tenenbaum for a video promoting Goop's gift guide.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Jamie Feldman is a journalist, essayist and content creator known for her self-deprecating humor and quick wit. After building a byline as a lifestyle editor for HuffPost, her articles and editorials have since appeared in Cosmopolitan, Betches, Nylon, Bustle, Parade, and Well+Good. Her journey out of credit card debt, which she chronicles on TikTok, has amassed a loyal social media following. Her story has been featured in Fortune, Business Insider and on The Today Show, NBC Nightly News, CBS News, and NPR. She is currently producing a podcast on the same topic and living in Brooklyn, New York.
-
Angel Carter Pays Tribute to Her Late Sister Bobbie Jean
Bobbie Jean is the third Carter sibling to pass away.
By Meghan De Maria
-
The Beckhams' Christmas Party Trick Is Too Relatable
Been there.
By Jamie Feldman
-
Lizzo Reaches Inspiring Levels Of Cozy In A Blanket-Like Sweater Dress
I want to live in it.
By Jamie Feldman
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Threw the Most Spectacular Holiday Party for Goop Last Night
The stars came out to celebrate.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
We Can’t Take Our Eyes Off Gwyneth Paltrow in Vibrant Yellow Carolina Herrera
Paltrow wore the look in Saudi Arabia at the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Apple Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Blythe Danner Are Three Generations of Beauty In This Rare Family Photo
This gene pool also includes more than a couple sprinkles of style.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Chose Vintage Couture Valentino for the 2023 Fashion Awards
The all-red look featured not just the gown, but also a dramatic cape.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson Pose in a Sweet Photo Holding Hands
Paltrow and Johnson are the ex-wife and longtime girlfriend, respectively, of Coldplay's Chris Martin.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
The Whole “Nepo Baby” Debate Really Aggravates Gwyneth Paltrow
Paltrow, who has two kids that could be considered “nepo babies” (if they ever decide to pursue a career in entertainment), is actually a “nepo baby” herself.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Has Repurposed Her Oscar Statuette in a Very Interesting Way
“It works perfectly!”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Has Officially Weighed in On Ex-Fiancé Brad Pitt’s Luxury Skincare Line
And the verdict is…
By Rachel Burchfield