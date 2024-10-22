Venus Williams Jokingly Reminds Us That She and Serena Aren't Twins
Nope, just sisters!
If Google's top searches are to be believed, lots of people think Venus and Serena Williams are twins.
Venus recently spoke out about the common mistake, joking about it during an interview.
The tennis star was asked for her thoughts on her future retirement, and how she anticipated she would feel once she made that leap.
"As that moment gets closer..." Venus began, interrupting herself to add, "and Serena ruined it for me. Because as soon as she retired, everybody thought I retired."
She went on to explain that people sometimes can't distinguish between Venus and Serena's separate career paths within tennis, saying, "Sometimes they even think we’re twins. So, if you guys did think so, we are two separate people, born on different days. It's okay, now you know."
For the record, 44-year-old Venus is a year older than Serena. And Venus is still actively playing tennis while Serena retired from the sport in 2022.
Venus went on to explain how she thinks she may feel when the time comes to retire.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"I always thought that I would be just crying when I had to retire, because it’s all you know," she said in the interview. "You spend your whole life programming your mind to do that every single day. It’s the first thing you think about when you wake up, the first thing when you go to bed. You dream about it and all these kinds of things."
She continued, "Now I realize that I won’t cry, because I’ve definitely given everything to this sport."
She concluded by saying, "I think more than anything, I’ll be grateful. I think that will be the feeling, and every now and then I'll want to threaten to come back."
Her sister, Serena, has hinted that she may want to return to pro tennis. She told Vanity Fair in July that the possibility was "always going to be in the back, back, back, back, back, back, back of my mind."
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
Meghan Markle Gives Rare Insight into "Beautiful Friendship" With Her Wedding Dress Designer
The Duchess revealed which pieces she owns from Clare Waight Keller's Uniqlo collection.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Hailey Bieber Takes a Quirky-Chic Shoe Trend to Justin's Surprise Performance
The look is quintessentially Hailey Bieber.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Selena Gomez's Little Black Dress Game Is Unmatched
The singer wore a structured off-the-shoulder version for her Los Angeles premiere.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Pamela Anderson Says It's "Tough" Staying Single After Dating So Many "Bad Boys"
"I didn't go after any bad boys. Bad boys came after me!"
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Paris Hotel Apologizes to Serena Williams After She and Her Kids Were Refused Restaurant Access
A rep for the restaurant said it was fully booked.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Serena Williams Throws Brutal Shade at Harrison Butker While Hosting ESPYs
Ouch.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Serena Williams Confirms She Once Tried to Deposit a $1 Million Check at a Drive-Thru ATM
Perhaps not her most relatable story.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Serena Williams Attends Off-White's Show in Paris in a Bodycon Dress With Dramatic Cutouts
The tennis star was close with Off-White's founder, Virgil Abloh.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Serena Williams Shares a Postpartum Bikini Pic and an Inspiring Message of Self-Love
“Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Serena Williams Is All of Us In a Relatable Instagram Video About a Denim Skirt That Just Doesn't Fit (Yet)
Okay, so the skirt is Valentino, but other than that, we feel seen.
By Fleurine Tideman Published
-
Serena Williams, Olympia Ohanian and Adira Ohanian 'Work Out' In Adorable Christmas Video
While speaking French, of course.
By Jamie Feldman Published