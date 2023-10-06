Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are Reportedly Living Together Amid Their Respective Divorces

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are allegedly living together in New York City, after their relationship began amid quite a bit of drama.

"Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York," an insider told Us Weekly.

"They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him."

These comments echo similar ones made by another source, also to Us Weekly, a couple of weeks ago.

That source (who may very well be the same one, though anonymity prevents us from knowing) revealed, "They went [to Disneyland last Friday] with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy.

"All of her friends love him," they added, claiming that the two are "really good for each other."

Rumors that Grande and Slater—who are costars on the movie Wicked—were dating first popped up back in July, just days after her split from husband of two years Dalton Gomez came to light.

At the time, Slater was still married to his wife Lilly Jay, who was reportedly blindsided by his alleged relationship with Grande. Per certain reports, the SpongeBob actor informed Jay that he was leaving her just days before news broke he was dating Grande.

Jay was said to be "devastated," especially since she and Slater—who were high school sweethearts—had welcomed a baby boy together less than a year before all of this went down.

Another tidbit of information that's not sitting right with everyone is the fact that Grande apparently hung out with Jay, Slater and their son at their house while Wicked was filming.

At the height of all this drama, Jay spoke to Page Six and told the publication that Grande was "not a girl's girl."