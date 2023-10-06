Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Are Reportedly Living Together Amid Their Respective Divorces

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are allegedly living together in New York City, after their relationship began amid quite a bit of drama.
"Ethan informed his friends and soon-to-be ex-wife that he’s living with Ariana full-time in New York," an insider told Us Weekly.
"They’re really happy and really good for each other. All of her friends love him."
These comments echo similar ones made by another source, also to Us Weekly, a couple of weeks ago.
That source (who may very well be the same one, though anonymity prevents us from knowing) revealed, "They went [to Disneyland last Friday] with a big group of friends including her mom and brother and are really happy.
"All of her friends love him," they added, claiming that the two are "really good for each other."
Rumors that Grande and Slater—who are costars on the movie Wicked—were dating first popped up back in July, just days after her split from husband of two years Dalton Gomez came to light.
At the time, Slater was still married to his wife Lilly Jay, who was reportedly blindsided by his alleged relationship with Grande. Per certain reports, the SpongeBob actor informed Jay that he was leaving her just days before news broke he was dating Grande.
Jay was said to be "devastated," especially since she and Slater—who were high school sweethearts—had welcomed a baby boy together less than a year before all of this went down.
Another tidbit of information that's not sitting right with everyone is the fact that Grande apparently hung out with Jay, Slater and their son at their house while Wicked was filming.
At the height of all this drama, Jay spoke to Page Six and told the publication that Grande was "not a girl's girl."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
-
David Beckham Ruthlessly Shut Down Victoria's Claim She Grew Up "Working Class"
Oops!!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Cult-Favorite Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Is $100 Off Right Now
There's no better time to make the investment.
By Brooke Knappenberger
-
Rachel Zegler Defends Taylor Swift Over Misogynistic Comments Amid Rumored Travis Kelce Relationship
Both women have been on the receiving end of online misogyny.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater Reportedly Went on a Disneyland Date With Her Mom and Brother
Things are seemingly ramping up.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
It’s Official: Ariana Grande, Dalton Gomez Simultaneously File for Divorce After Two Years of Marriage
Thankfully, it seems to be as amicable as any divorce can be.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ariana Grande Gets Emotional as She Admits to Getting Botox and Lip Injections, Says She “Used Makeup as a Disguise”
“F— it, let’s lay it all out there.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater’s Relationship is “Much Different Than What Has Been Portrayed,” Friend Says
“This entire situation has been blown out of proportion.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
SpongeBob Voice Actor’s Wife Wants Everyone to Know Her Husband ISN'T Dating Ariana Grande, Thank You Very Much
Ari is reportedly dating the SpongeBob *stage* actor.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This Is Why the Original Director of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Docuseries Quit the Project
The hotly anticipated series will be released next month.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Lady Gaga Explained Why She Didn't Want to Be Ariana Grande's Friend
Gaga worried she'd "project negativity" onto Grande.
By Emily Dixon
-
Ariana Grande Shared Her 'Terrifying' PTSD Brain Scan
This is the most personal look Ariana has given of the Manchester bombing's effect on her.
By Alyssa Bailey