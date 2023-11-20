ASAP Rocky and Rihanna's Children Are Their "Best Creation So Far," The Rapper Says

It's not that ASAP Rocky is opposed to collaborating on a work project with partner Rihanna, it's just that he's kind of struggling to see how the two of them could create something better than the two children they've already created—whom it's obvious are the apple of their father's eye.
"What could we team up and just, like, f***in' just smash and go crazy on?" the rapper said when Complex asked him whether he and the Fenty founder might ever collab on a Puma design.
"I think we do a real great job at collaborating and making children. I think that's our best creation so far.
"Nothing's better than that—I don't think any design... I mean, we had a third designer come and help, a ghost designer named God, you know, and shaped everything and we had these beautiful angels, so that's the best collaboration."
ASAP spoke to Complex at an event he and Rihanna attended to celebrate the launch of the Puma x F1 Collection, for which he served as creative director, per People, hence the very specific question.
Obviously, Rihanna herself is no stranger to the world of fashion—and has even collabed with Puma on several shoe lines, including the latest one released earlier this month.
The two musicians are parents to two little boys, RZA, born in May 2022, and Riot Rose, born in August 2023.
Following Riot's arrival, a source in the know told People, "Rihanna feels her family is now complete," adding, "it’s something she’s always wanted."
Bottom line: Don't hold your breath for an ASAP/RiRi/Puma collection, but DO stay on standby for more cute Mayers/Fenty family moments.
