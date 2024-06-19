Ashanti Opens Up About "Beautiful, Intimate" Proposal From Nelly

Ashanti has sweetly opened up about her proposal from Nelly, and you should get ready to swoon.

"It was just such a beautiful, intimate moment," the "Rock Wit U" singer said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. "We were not dressy. I definitely had on, like, one of his T-shirts and his boxers. It was very, like—I had absolutely no idea."

Asked if the proposal was a total surprise, Ashanti continued, "I felt like it was gonna come soon. I didn't know when. And the way that it happened was just so funny. I'm sitting in the bed, watching TV, with boxers on..."

Afterwards, she said, "I cried. I gave him the biggest hug and kiss ever. I FaceTimed everyone I know."

She continued, "I was overjoyed and shocked and surprised and happy, kind of like all in one."

Ashanti and Nelly are currently expecting their first child together, so the priority is less so on wedding planning right now. Still, the John Tucker Must Die actress said that they're "ready" and would "probably" tie the knot sooner rather than later. She even knows the month she wants the wedding to happen, that it should preferably be on a beach in the Caribbean, and that she does not want to be pregnant for it—meaning they'll welcome their kid before exchanging rings.

The lovebirds had previously dated on and off approximately between 2003 and 2013.

Asked to comment on what has changed in their relationship a decade later, Ashanti said, "The growth has been superb on both ends. We are both at a place where, like, before sometimes we would argue and walk out, slam the door and not talk for a few days, and now it's kinda like, 'Alright, you good? Gimme a kiss goodbye,' and it's over."

The singer said that they're now both quicker to apologize, something that used to especially take her a long time before.

News broke in December that Ashanti and Nelly were expecting a baby, with the mom-to-be opening up about it to Essence in April.

She told the magazine at the time, "Motherhood is something that I have looked forward to, and sharing this with my family, fiancé, and loyal fans, who have been so supportive of my career, is an amazing experience."

Wishing these two lots of happy times ahead!