Ayo Edebiri Was Asked About *That* Jeremy Allen White Ad and Gently Reminded Us That That's Her Coworker

Ayo Edebiri would like people to stop asking her about her The Bear costar Jeremy Allen White's very sexy Calvin Klein underwear ad, please.

At the Golden Globes on Sunday, where Edebiri won the much-deserved award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy, an Access Hollywood reporter asked her, "What did you think, speaking of The Bear, when this came out?" before whipping out a still of White in his tighty-whities (pics over here if you would like to take a peek—frankly, I can't blame you).

Quinta Brunson, Edebiri's costar from Abbott Elementary who was standing next to her during the interview, quipped, "Jeremy, put that away!"

Meanwhile, Edebiri noticeably flinched upon being shown the picture, and answered, "I just—I'm happy for him. That's my boy, you know what I mean? I do feel like I want people to understand he's my coworker..."

I mean, points were made—that ad really is quite NSFW.

Commenters thought the whole interaction was really quite funny, with one person writing, "she's about to call HR."

"That was a big bro/lil sis reaction," observed someone else.

"He may be your coworker but he ain't mine!!!!" said one of the ad's biggest fans.

Other than being asked super awkward questions about her colleagues, Edebiri is smashing it right now.

Aside from her roles in The Bear and Abbott Elementary, she also recently starred in the movies Bottoms and Theater Camp, and has several other projects in the pipeline. Very stoked for all of this!