Barry Keoghan Is a Proud Boyfriend Watching Sabrina Carpenter on the Eras Tour in Singapore

May we all find a supportive beau like Barry Keoghan.
The Saltburn star was filmed watching Sabrina Carpenter perform on Sunday's Singapore stop of Taylor Swift's Eras tour. Fan footage from the concert shows Keoghan positively grinning as he watches Carpenter sing her hit "Nonsense," before cheering along with the rest of the crowd. The duo was later seen in the show's VIP tent together, along with Lisa from Blackpink, TMZ notes.
Carpenter and Keoghan appeared to confirm their relationship last month when they were spotted on various dinner dates in Los Angeles. Keoghan also left a cheeky queen emoji in a comment on Carpenter's Instagram post about performing Swift's hit "White Horse" with her.
Another fan shared a selfie she took with the Irish actor at the tour, writing that she gave him a friendship bracelet that said "Enchanted," a reference to one of Swift's songs.
As writer Meecham Whitson Meriweather put it, Keoghan flying to another continent to watch Carpenter's performance is "romcom behavior," especially when their reported relationship is in the relatively early stages. We have no choice but to stan.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Meghan is a freelance news writer at Marie Claire. Her work has also ppeared in Bustle, Refinery29, Popsugar, and other outlets. When she isn't writing, Meghan runs a community for plus-size people in the Raleigh-Durham area of North Carolina.
-
Nicola Peltz Wears Head-to-Toe Lingerie Alongside Brooklyn Beckham in Paris
Peltz wore see-through black lace pants and a black bra top, complete with a fluffy pink coat.
By Meghan De Maria
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have One Year Left on Their Netflix Contract and Are Showing Signs “They’re Not Overly Confident That It Will Last”
The couple brokered a five-year, $100 million deal with the streaming giant in 2020.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Celebrity Thick Hair Inspiration at Every Length
With luscious hair comes infinite styling opportunities.
By Katherine J. Igoe
-
On a Rare Night Off, Taylor Swift and Eras Tour Opening Act Sabrina Carpenter Grab Dinner at a Sydney Hotspot
Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Don't Have to Say a Word to Seemingly Confirm That Yes, They're Dating
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan at a Grammys afterparty.
By Fleurine Tideman
-
Barry Keoghan Wore His Biceps to the L.A. Premiere of ‘Masters of the Air’—and, Oh Yeah, Dolce & Gabbana, Too
Is this a Barry Keoghan bicep appreciation post? Yes. Yes it is.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift Are Officially the Best of Friends
And...is Carpenter's latest selfie featuring Swift an Easter egg?
By Fleurine Tideman