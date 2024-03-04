Barry Keoghan Is a Proud Boyfriend Watching Sabrina Carpenter on the Eras Tour in Singapore

Carpenter and Keoghan appeared to confirm their relationship last month.

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan at a Grammys afterparty.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Meghan De Maria
By Meghan De Maria
published

May we all find a supportive beau like Barry Keoghan.

The Saltburn star was filmed watching Sabrina Carpenter perform on Sunday's Singapore stop of Taylor Swift's Eras tour. Fan footage from the concert shows Keoghan positively grinning as he watches Carpenter sing her hit "Nonsense," before cheering along with the rest of the crowd. The duo was later seen in the show's VIP tent together, along with Lisa from Blackpink, TMZ notes.

Carpenter and Keoghan appeared to confirm their relationship last month when they were spotted on various dinner dates in Los Angeles. Keoghan also left a cheeky queen emoji in a comment on Carpenter's Instagram post about performing Swift's hit "White Horse" with her.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Another fan shared a selfie she took with the Irish actor at the tour, writing that she gave him a friendship bracelet that said "Enchanted," a reference to one of Swift's songs.

As writer Meecham Whitson Meriweather put it, Keoghan flying to another continent to watch Carpenter's performance is "romcom behavior," especially when their reported relationship is in the relatively early stages. We have no choice but to stan.

