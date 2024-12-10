Bella Hadid Just Added Rodeo Champion to Her Extensive Resume

Bella Hadid may be a world-famous supermodel, but that's not her only impressive talent. Alongside making a cameo on the latest season of Yellowstone, Hadid was recently announced as the National Cutting Horse Association's (NCHA) 2024 Limited Age Event (LAE) Rookie of the Year.

In a press release announcing the exciting news, the NCHA said, "Entering the cutting community a little over a year ago, Hadid has proven herself as the highest money-earning Amateur for NCHA Limited Aged Events." To qualify for the title, the entrant "must have lifetime earnings at the beginning of the point year of less than $5,000."

The Executive Director of the NCHA, Jay Winborn, said in a press release, "The NCHA is excited to congratulate Bella Hadid as the LAE Rookie of the Year. Her hard work in and out of the show pen is evident." They continued, "When she is not competing, she cheers enthusiastically for her fellow cutting competitors and avidly supports the sport of cutting. We look forward to seeing her talent and passion for the sport, as well as her bond with equine athletes, continue to grow and flourish."

Hadid's boyfriend, Adan Banuelos, previously celebrated her achievements by sharing a video on Instagram. His caption explained, "Our trip to Jackson, Mississippi was well worth it! Bella rode 3 horses and qualified to 7 different finals, bringing home her first CHAMPIONSHIP buckle! We continue to be proud of her in (and out) of the arena."

Banuelos is a two-time champion of Teton Ridge's prestigious American Performance Horseman and a self-proclaimed cowboy, making him well placed to celebrate his girlfriend's achievements.

Hadid was first linked to Banuelos when TMZ captured footage of the pair engaging in PDA at a stockyard in Fort Worth, Texas. Since then, Hadid has shared pictures of Banuelos on social media, and the couple appear to be going strong.

Gigi Hadid's sister has always had a passion for horses, which she shared in an interview with Vogue in 2018. "I fell in love with this sport when I realized that horses can be my best friend," she told the outlet. In the same interview, Hadid revealed that her childhood horse was called Lego.

