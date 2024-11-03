Bella Hadid Combines City Girl Style With a Country Chic Accessory

Model Bella Hadid is proving once again that you can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, the fashion powerhouse was seen leaving a meeting in Midtown Manhattan in New York City wearing a quintessential "big city" fit paired with a more down-to-earth country chick accessory.

For her outfit, Hadid chose to wear a low-cut all-black long sleeve shirt tucked inside a pair of high-rise khaki pants. While the fit itself was not groundbreaking, it was Hadid's accessories that set her apart.

The model decided to wear a pair of what appeared to be black cowgirl boots, while carrying a Valentino Nellcate seude shoulder bag complete with fringes—an apparent ode to her horseback riding roots.

Bella Hadid is seen leaving a meeting in Midtown Manhattan on November 02, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid has been serving some serious urban cowgirl and pretty equestrian-core outfits since she went public with her relationship with Adan Banuelos, a professional horseback rider.

Banuelos and Hadid were first spotted together publicly in October, 2023, when TMZ cameras caught the couple kissing, hugging, and holding hands at a stockyard in Fort Worth, Texas.

In early January, 2024, Hadid also started sharing pictures of herself and her own equestrian endeavors. In one Instagram photo showing the model wearing a cowboy hat as she hugs a horse, Hadid wrote: "Never stop trying new things. I feel lucky enough to have the opportunity to keep learning in life. ❤️ Thank you Tito, I will never stop loving on you like this!"

Since then, and with help from her never-miss stylist Molly Dickson , the model has worn denim-on-denim outfits , ten-gallon hats, huge belt buckles, fringe leather chaps, and cowboy boots with spurs.

Bella Hadid in New York City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, just because Hadid is a bonafide cowgirl doesn't mean she has left the glitz and glam of the runway behind. Just recently, the model appeared during the return of Victoria's Secret longstanding fashion show after a brief hiatus following controversy surrounding the brand's lack of inclusivity.

Hadid had arguably one of the most extravagant entrances of the evening, wearing a set of crimson wings so big they had a built-in train.