Ben Affleck Reportedly Moved All His Belongings Out of His Marital Home Before Jennifer Lopez Returned From Her Italian Vacation

Rumors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are headed for a divorce continue to swirl now that the "Let's Get Loud" singer is back from her solo Italian vacation.

A source familiar with the situation told People in an exclusive interview that Affleck moved all of his personal belongings out of the couple's marital home while his wife was in Europe.

"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," another source told the publication. "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”

In May, a source close to Lopez told People that Ben had moved out of the 38,000-square-foot home, located on five acres of land and complete with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, a pool, and a sports complex with a basketball court, a gym, and a boxing ring.

According to TMZ, it took the couple over two years and time spent looking at more than 80 properties before they decided to purchase the post-nuptials estate.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pictured together in March 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since then, reports have surfaced that the two have put their $60 million marital home back on the market despite only purchasing the property last year.

“Ben never liked the house,” a source told People at the time. “It’s too far away from his kids.” The same source claims "the house is way too big" for Lopez, too.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to a source who previously spoke to Us Weekly , “Jennifer [was] distraught" after the pair made the decision to sell the estate.

“She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it," the source claimed at the time. “Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention. He’s been through this before, and it doesn’t faze him.”

According to a previous report from Entertainment Tonight , Lopez and Affleck are “attempt[ing] to take some space and figure things out."

“Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet,” a source told the outlet at the time, later reiterating that despite the distance the marriage isn't over just yet. "At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”

Jennifer Lopez is seen on July 31, 2021 in Portofino, Italy. (Image credit: Getty Images/MEGA)

Other reports indicate that the pair are dealing with the same issues that led to their early aughts split.

"Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments, and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight . “He feels like ups and downs are part of life, and everyone has these moments.”

After canceling her summer tour in the middle of disappointing ticket sales , Lopez took a trip sans her husband to Italy, which is said to be one of her go-to vacation destinations.