Ben Affleck Reportedly Moved All His Belongings Out of His Marital Home Before Jennifer Lopez Returned From Her Italian Vacation
"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He's been there for about two months now."
Rumors Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are headed for a divorce continue to swirl now that the "Let's Get Loud" singer is back from her solo Italian vacation.
A source familiar with the situation told People in an exclusive interview that Affleck moved all of his personal belongings out of the couple's marital home while his wife was in Europe.
"Ben continues to live at the Brentwood rental. He’s been there for about two months now," another source told the publication. "He seems okay. He’s been at his office every day and seems focused on work. He’s also spending time with his kids.”
In May, a source close to Lopez told People that Ben had moved out of the 38,000-square-foot home, located on five acres of land and complete with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, a pool, and a sports complex with a basketball court, a gym, and a boxing ring.
According to TMZ, it took the couple over two years and time spent looking at more than 80 properties before they decided to purchase the post-nuptials estate.
Since then, reports have surfaced that the two have put their $60 million marital home back on the market despite only purchasing the property last year.
“Ben never liked the house,” a source told People at the time. “It’s too far away from his kids.” The same source claims "the house is way too big" for Lopez, too.
According to a source who previously spoke to Us Weekly, “Jennifer [was] distraught" after the pair made the decision to sell the estate.
“She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it," the source claimed at the time. “Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention. He’s been through this before, and it doesn’t faze him.”
According to a previous report from Entertainment Tonight, Lopez and Affleck are “attempt[ing] to take some space and figure things out."
“Jen and Ben have been living separate lives but have not officially separated yet,” a source told the outlet at the time, later reiterating that despite the distance the marriage isn't over just yet. "At this point, they are just doing their own thing. They went into their relationship very optimistic and thought things could change, but they haven’t.”
Other reports indicate that the pair are dealing with the same issues that led to their early aughts split.
"Jen has been feeling pressure with all her work commitments, and Ben is more chill and doesn’t care about Hollywood and the stuff that comes along with it,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “He feels like ups and downs are part of life, and everyone has these moments.”
After canceling her summer tour in the middle of disappointing ticket sales, Lopez took a trip sans her husband to Italy, which is said to be one of her go-to vacation destinations.
"When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it,” she told Travel + Leisure in a previous interview.
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
