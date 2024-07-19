Jennifer Lopez Takes the Fisherman Sandal Trend for a Hamptons Test-Drive

"Jenny from the Block" is now "Jenny on the Bike."

Jennifer Lopez a white deep V-neck dress with matching fisherman espadrille sandals in the Hamptons July 2024
(Image credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)
In case you missed it, Jennifer Lopez is having a laid-back fashion marathon in the Hamptons. J.Lo has so far spent the month of July far off on Long Island, swapping out her usual loud luxury glam for simple, suburban style: think overalls and flip flops. She continued to go the relaxed route in her latest sighting on July 18—but not without tapping into the rising fisherman sandal trend.

Lopez was photographed in her usual Hamptons state, on a bike ride in a quaint town. She was seen sticking to her go-to, all-white outfit, swapping the previous day's tank top and micro-mini shorts with a mini dress. The flowy ensemble came with a plunging V-shaped neckline that exposed her nude lace bralette underneath, an elastic drawstring cinching at the waist, and thigh-baring slits at each leg.

Jennifer Lopez a white deep V-neck dress with matching fisherman espadrille sandals in the Hamptons July 2024

Jennifer Lopez paired her plunging white dress with fisherman espadrilles while going on her usual bike ride in the Hamptons.

(Image credit: Matt Agudo/INSTARimages)

Though calm and casual in comparison to her off-duty looks in the past, Lopez isn't one to go too long without her statement accessories. For the day, the "On the Block" singer wore oversized, boxy white sunglasses and large silver hoop earrings. She also temporarily switched out her Hamptons-favorite brown Ralph Lauren flip flops and, instead, went for a pair of platform white fisherman espadrilles.

With speculation surrounding her separation from Ben Affleck, Lopez has been using her time away from the city and the chaos to focus on quiet time. This has included shopping, strolling around the area in wedge sandals, and, of course, biking all over town.

J.Lo's Hamptons fashion has followed no particular formula, but she's centered her vacation wardrobe around casual comfort. Lately, she's been wearing breezy maxi gowns and oversized overalls, as well as designer knits and more.

But she's arguably been steering the attention away from clothes and instead, focusing her energy on a good shoe, hence the flip flops. J.Lo's latest choice of shoes merges two rising styles into one: fisherman sandals and wedges.

Hailey Bieber is seen wearing black fisherman sandals, white socks, denim cut off shorts, a white crop top, and a tan trench coat on June 27, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Fisherman sandals are quickly becoming a celeb-favorite, as sported by Hailey Bieber.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wedges have been on the rise for quite some time—a style that J.Lo has captured many times before, including her leisurely stroll in the Hamptons just days ago. But fisherman sandals have recently become a runway, and now, a celebrity favorite, as seen on stars from Hailey Bieber to Katie Holmes and Gwyneth Paltrow. Jennifer Lopez's raffia platform throws in yet another summer trend into the mix—the summer espadrille—turning her minimal Hamptons bike ride #OOTD into a coincidental trendsetting statement. And luckily, the shoe combination is a lot more common and readily available than you think.

