Jennifer Lopez Takes the Fisherman Sandal Trend for a Hamptons Test-Drive
"Jenny from the Block" is now "Jenny on the Bike."
In case you missed it, Jennifer Lopez is having a laid-back fashion marathon in the Hamptons. J.Lo has so far spent the month of July far off on Long Island, swapping out her usual loud luxury glam for simple, suburban style: think overalls and flip flops. She continued to go the relaxed route in her latest sighting on July 18—but not without tapping into the rising fisherman sandal trend.
Lopez was photographed in her usual Hamptons state, on a bike ride in a quaint town. She was seen sticking to her go-to, all-white outfit, swapping the previous day's tank top and micro-mini shorts with a mini dress. The flowy ensemble came with a plunging V-shaped neckline that exposed her nude lace bralette underneath, an elastic drawstring cinching at the waist, and thigh-baring slits at each leg.
Though calm and casual in comparison to her off-duty looks in the past, Lopez isn't one to go too long without her statement accessories. For the day, the "On the Block" singer wore oversized, boxy white sunglasses and large silver hoop earrings. She also temporarily switched out her Hamptons-favorite brown Ralph Lauren flip flops and, instead, went for a pair of platform white fisherman espadrilles.
With speculation surrounding her separation from Ben Affleck, Lopez has been using her time away from the city and the chaos to focus on quiet time. This has included shopping, strolling around the area in wedge sandals, and, of course, biking all over town.
J.Lo's Hamptons fashion has followed no particular formula, but she's centered her vacation wardrobe around casual comfort. Lately, she's been wearing breezy maxi gowns and oversized overalls, as well as designer knits and more.
But she's arguably been steering the attention away from clothes and instead, focusing her energy on a good shoe, hence the flip flops. J.Lo's latest choice of shoes merges two rising styles into one: fisherman sandals and wedges.
Wedges have been on the rise for quite some time—a style that J.Lo has captured many times before, including her leisurely stroll in the Hamptons just days ago. But fisherman sandals have recently become a runway, and now, a celebrity favorite, as seen on stars from Hailey Bieber to Katie Holmes and Gwyneth Paltrow. Jennifer Lopez's raffia platform throws in yet another summer trend into the mix—the summer espadrille—turning her minimal Hamptons bike ride #OOTD into a coincidental trendsetting statement. And luckily, the shoe combination is a lot more common and readily available than you think.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Shop the Fisherman Sandal Trend, Inspired by Jennifer Lopez
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.
India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural Digest, NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.
-
19 Trending Shoes on Sale at Nordstrom, Nike, Saks, and More
Including chunky sneakers, ballet flats, and summer wedges.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Pictures of Our Biggest Celebrities Looking So, So Young
Do you recognize these (extremely famous) faces?
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
'Twisters' Creates an Unprecedented Pop Cultural Windstorm With Its Original Soundtrack
The summer blockbuster is blowing into theaters with storm-wrangling sequences and killer needle drops.
By Sadie Bell Published