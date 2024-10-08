Ben Affleck's Longtime Friend Kevin Smith Praises Him Amid Divorce: "Just the Goods"
Smith is super loyal to the 'Gone Girl' star.
Say what you will about Ben Affleck, the man sure has a whole bunch of loyal friends.
His pal Kevin Smith, who is currently promoting his new project The 4:30 Movie, has once again expressed his deep admiration for Affleck amid the actor's divorce from Jennifer Lopez.
"I've always adored him," Smith explained to People, adding that the Gone Girl star is "just the goods."
Smith also went on to say that it's a shame most people judge Affleck based on his love life, rather than on who he is at his core.
"I know everyone is aware of his private life from the outside, but I just wish people could hang out with him for a day and know him the way I know him, the way [friend and collaborator] Jason Mewes knows him," the Clerks director continued.
"He's just a really funny sweetheart of a guy who's a great father—just like Jason Mewes, another great father."
It's the second time in just a matter of days that Smith has shared how much he loves Affleck, calling him "one of my favorite people on the planet" in an interview with People last week.
In that interview, he also explained that he hasn't reached out to Affleck amid the divorce because, quote, "that would be very threatening."
He explained, "That guy right now. He'd be like, 'Oh my God, Kevin Smith with his loose lips,'" calling himself Affleck's "least trustworthy friend on the planet."
Lopez filed for divorce from Affleck on Aug. 20 after two years of marriage and months of speculation that a separation was imminent.
The exes are reportedly keeping things friendly, and have been spotted grabbing lunch with some of their respective children as well as meeting with Hollywood's most sought after divorce lawyer.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
