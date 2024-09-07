Ben Affleck Skips Premiere of New Movie Starring Jennifer Lopez in the Midst of Their Divorce

As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to navigate their recent, public divorce, the actor decided to forego the premiere of the former couple's latest movie.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Lopez attended the premiere of her new movie Unstoppable at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. The film is produced by Affleck's company Artists Equity, which he co-founded with BFF Matt Damon.

The singer and actress's appearance marked the first public outing for Lopez since filing for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage and months of relentless rumors regarding their troubled relationship.

Lopez wore a skin-baring silver Tamara Ralph "revenge dress," which featured black bows down the open, revealing sides of the gown.

Affleck, however, was noticeably absent from the festivities. Instead, the actor as spotted in Los Angeles, where he currently lives and after moving out from his multi-million dollar marital mansion. (Damon and his wife, however, were in attendance.)

ennifer Lopez attends the premiere of "Unstoppable" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Roy Thomson Hall on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez filed for divorce from her husband on Aug. 20, exactly two years since the pair celebrated their Las Vegas wedding in Georgia. According to TMZ, the publication that broke the news at the time, Lopez filed without a lawyer and there is no prenuptial agreement between the two parties.

A source who recently spoke to People claims that the divorce could "get ugly," in part because Lopez and Affleck did not have a prenuptial agreement in place prior to tying the knot.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“There are some sticking points over financials," the source told the publication at the time, adding that the pair are handling their split in mediation with high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser (who People reports has worked with A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner in the past ).

As the exes continue to navigate their split, Lopez is reportedly looking to "remake her image," and after not only her marriage to Affleck but making their rekindled romance a focal point in her career via an album and a documentary.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere of "The Last Duel" on October 09, 2021. (Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

“She is open to listening to new voices of those around her," a source recently told Page Six . "She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions."

The report comes after additional reporting claims that Lopez was tired of being "humiliated" by Affleck, which led to her filing paperwork to end their marriage.