Ben Affleck Skips Premiere of New Movie Starring Jennifer Lopez in the Midst of Their Divorce
The actor remained in Los Angeles while his ex stepped out in Toronto.
As Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez continue to navigate their recent, public divorce, the actor decided to forego the premiere of the former couple's latest movie.
On Friday, Sept. 6, Lopez attended the premiere of her new movie Unstoppable at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, Canada. The film is produced by Affleck's company Artists Equity, which he co-founded with BFF Matt Damon.
The singer and actress's appearance marked the first public outing for Lopez since filing for divorce from Affleck after two years of marriage and months of relentless rumors regarding their troubled relationship.
Lopez wore a skin-baring silver Tamara Ralph "revenge dress," which featured black bows down the open, revealing sides of the gown.
Affleck, however, was noticeably absent from the festivities. Instead, the actor as spotted in Los Angeles, where he currently lives and after moving out from his multi-million dollar marital mansion. (Damon and his wife, however, were in attendance.)
Lopez filed for divorce from her husband on Aug. 20, exactly two years since the pair celebrated their Las Vegas wedding in Georgia. According to TMZ, the publication that broke the news at the time, Lopez filed without a lawyer and there is no prenuptial agreement between the two parties.
A source who recently spoke to People claims that the divorce could "get ugly," in part because Lopez and Affleck did not have a prenuptial agreement in place prior to tying the knot.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
“There are some sticking points over financials," the source told the publication at the time, adding that the pair are handling their split in mediation with high-powered divorce attorney Laura Wasser (who People reports has worked with A-listers like Kim Kardashian and Kevin Costner in the past ).
As the exes continue to navigate their split, Lopez is reportedly looking to "remake her image," and after not only her marriage to Affleck but making their rekindled romance a focal point in her career via an album and a documentary.
“She is open to listening to new voices of those around her," a source recently told Page Six. "She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions."
The report comes after additional reporting claims that Lopez was tired of being "humiliated" by Affleck, which led to her filing paperwork to end their marriage.
"Jennifer said she was tired of being humiliated by Ben and she waited until the two year anniversary because she wanted to sting," a source told the Daily Mail. "But it did not sting him. He's been done for a long time and deep down she knows this. He let her have this so that she wouldn't look like the villain."
Danielle Campoamor is Marie Claire's weekend editor covering all things news, celebrity, politics, culture, live events, and more. In addition, she is an award-winning freelance writer and former NBC journalist with over a decade of digital media experience covering mental health, reproductive justice, abortion access, maternal mortality, gun violence, climate change, politics, celebrity news, culture, online trends, wellness, gender-based violence and other feminist issues. You can find her work in The New York Times, Washington Post, TIME, New York Magazine, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, TODAY, Vogue, Vanity Fair, Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, InStyle, Playboy, Teen Vogue, Glamour, The Daily Beast, Mother Jones, Prism, Newsweek, Slate, HuffPost and more. She currently lives in Brooklyn, New York with her husband and their two feral sons. When she is not writing, editing or doom scrolling she enjoys reading, cooking, debating current events and politics, traveling to Seattle to see her dear friends and losing Pokémon battles against her ruthless offspring. You can find her on X, Instagram, Threads, Facebook and all the places.
-
New Monument Honoring Former Queen Elizabeth Will Be Unveiled on What Would Be Her 100th Birthday
Royal fans will have to wait until 2026 to see the statue.
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
This Fashion Show Made Me Proud to Be a Dog Person
Susan Alexandra and Rachel Antonoff put Westminster to shame.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kendall Jenner Makes Her Anticipated NYFW Return
She's an Alaïa girl.
By Danielle Campoamor Published