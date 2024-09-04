Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Wants to "Make Over Her Image" After Her Divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ready to embrace change in a big way after her split from Ben Affleck .

According to Page Six, a source close to Lopez said that the actress and singer "is looking to make over her image” as she heads into the post-Affleck era of her life. This might mean bringing new people into the J.Lo inner circle, apparently.

“She is open to listening to new voices of those around her," the source added. "She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions."

This report comes just a few days after Lopez took to Instagram with a post captioned, "Oh, it was a summer," that many interpreted as a subtle comment the upheaval in her personal life this summer (she filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20).

The post's carousel of images included mirror selfies, sexy bikini pics, a picture of T-shirt with a quote from poet R.H. Sin, saying, "She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace," and a text-only slide that reads, "Everything is unfolding in divine order," among other photos of highlights from Lopez's summer.

Don't expect to see this image makeover change Lopez's professional pursuits though, as Page Six reports that this push for "new voices" will be focused on her personal life, and stresses that things are "still rock solid" between Lopez and her long-term manager, Benny Medina.

Adding to her personal support system could be a great idea, since another source close to the star recently told People that Lopez and Affleck's divorce "has the potential to get ugly" and that “there are some sticking points over financials," for the exes, who didn't have a prenuptial agreement.