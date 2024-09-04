Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Wants to "Make Over Her Image" After Her Divorce from Ben Affleck
"She needs advice from some new people."
Jennifer Lopez is reportedly ready to embrace change in a big way after her split from Ben Affleck.
According to Page Six, a source close to Lopez said that the actress and singer "is looking to make over her image” as she heads into the post-Affleck era of her life. This might mean bringing new people into the J.Lo inner circle, apparently.
“She is open to listening to new voices of those around her," the source added. "She needs advice from some new people to add a new layer and get some new suggestions."
This report comes just a few days after Lopez took to Instagram with a post captioned, "Oh, it was a summer," that many interpreted as a subtle comment the upheaval in her personal life this summer (she filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20).
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
The post's carousel of images included mirror selfies, sexy bikini pics, a picture of T-shirt with a quote from poet R.H. Sin, saying, "She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace," and a text-only slide that reads, "Everything is unfolding in divine order," among other photos of highlights from Lopez's summer.
Don't expect to see this image makeover change Lopez's professional pursuits though, as Page Six reports that this push for "new voices" will be focused on her personal life, and stresses that things are "still rock solid" between Lopez and her long-term manager, Benny Medina.
Adding to her personal support system could be a great idea, since another source close to the star recently told People that Lopez and Affleck's divorce "has the potential to get ugly" and that “there are some sticking points over financials," for the exes, who didn't have a prenuptial agreement.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
Katy Perry Says She’s “No Longer Attracted to Narcissists” in Tell-All Interview
“Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
Lady Gaga Is Ahead of the Little Hat Trend
The star wore an asymmetrical beret at the Venice Film Festival.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Taylor Russell's LBD Makes Butt Cut-Outs Look Luxurious
$49,500 earrings help her cause.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce Could "Get Ugly" Because They Didn't Have a Prenup
“There are some sticking points over financials," a source says.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Ben Affleck Reportedly Hasn't Been in Contact with Jennifer Lopez's Children at All
"It’s like he left, but she is especially close to his kids."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Once Made Heart-Breaking Comments About Why She Thought She and Ben Affleck Would Never Split Again
I can't handle this.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Astrologer Explains How the Planets Affected Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Divorce
They had different priorities.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Jennifer Garner Allegedly Played "Mediator" in Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Split
"A man's ex-wife should never have to play mediator in a divorce from his new wife."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Thought Ben Affleck Was a "Changed Man" But Being Married to Him Was "Impossible"
"Friends think he is selfish, sullen, impossible to please most of the time and negative."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Kids Are "Ready to Move on" After Divorce Filing
"His kids are taking it fine."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Final Red Carpet Appearance Predict Their Split?
"I was like, 'You've been showing all the musicians all those [love] letters?'"
By Amy Mackelden Published