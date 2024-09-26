Ben Affleck Moves Out of His Pre-Divorce, $100K-Per-Month Bachelor Pad

Ben Affleck is moving out!

A truck and movers transporting his stuff were pictured leaving the actor's rental property in Brentwood earlier this week, as seen in the Daily Mail.

Affleck moved to the home, which cost him an eye-watering $100,000 a month (per the Robb Report), several months back as rumors of an impending divorce with Jennifer Lopez gained traction.

Even before the divorce became reality with Lopez' Aug. 20 filing, the spouses had put their marital home—purchased just last year—on the market circa early June.

Reports then emerged in late July that the Gone Girl star had purchased a new home for himself for a whopping $20.5 million, located on the border of Brentwood and the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited publicly in September following their divorce filing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Robb Report, Affleck's new home will make him neighbors with one Diane Keaton. It's also more convenient for him to see his ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their children who are still living at home, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12. Their eldest daughter Violet, 18, just started college at Yale.

While the filmmaker's new house is lavish, with horse stables and a screening room, it pales in comparison to the over-the-top home Affleck and Lopez purchased together in Beverly Hills. That property is on the market for some $68 million, per the Zillow listing, and boasts 12 beds, 24 baths (literally, why?), basketball and pickleball courts, a gym, a boxing ring...

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The home actually had buyers, who had their $64 million offer accepted, but the deal fell out of escrow (Selling Sunset fans, did I say that right?), per TMZ.

Affleck and Lopez' marriage was hit with months-long divorce rumors, which proved to be right when the "Jenny From the Block" singer cited their date of separation as April 26 in her August divorce filing.

The two were married for just two years.