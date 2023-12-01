Beyoncé premiered her Renaissance tour film in London on Nov. 30.
Celebrity guests including Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Will.i.am, Jourdan Dunn, Leomie Anderson and Edward Enningful graced the red carpet on the night, and all followed the "upscale opulence" dress code they were given ahead of the event, per NBC News.
Many also opted to incorporate some silver touches into their outfit, with some even going for the top-to-toe silver look as a nod to Queen Bey's request that fans wear silver to her tour during Virgo season—which has now carried over into any Renaissance-related event.
While Bey herself didn't appear to pose for the official photographers on the red carpet, one blogger did capture footage of her giving daughter Blue Ivy a sweet kiss, with E! News publishing a screenshot. The superstar wore a black gown/bodysuit combo which showed off her legs at the front and was floor-length at the back, while Blue Ivy wore a streamlined black gown accessorized with black sunglasses.
Later that night, Bey was spotted leaving Harry's Bar in London's Mayfair, wearing the definition of an "upscale opulence" outfit, a black midi dress embellished with a dazzling bejeweled silver and blue breastplate, plus the sunglasses her daughter was wearing earlier.
After Bey attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour movie premiere a few weeks ago, Swift was clearly keen to return the favor. The Midnights singer marked the occasion in style (she never goes out of it, in case you hadn't heard), arriving in a super sparkly silver dress with a leg slit on one side. She wore her signature red lip, which is really giving Reputation, if I'm honest.
Blake Lively shone in a sequined black cape and black mini skirt embellished with silver sequins, plus Christian Louboutin platforms.
Will.i.am opted for a futuristic chic look in a silver tracksuit and black helmet.
Jourdan Dunn absolutely stunned in a black jumpsuit with a metallic silver bow and a vampire-style cape.
Fellow Victoria's Secret model Leomie Anderson looked amazing in a '00s-inspired destructured glittery silver mini.
Singer Mabel wowed in black velvet with opulent jewels.
Sabrina Elba owned the space in a black velvet suit.
Michelle Williams posed in a silver bodycon mini dress.
Little Mix alum Leigh-Anne Pinnock opted for a pink satin gown and dazzling silver jewels.
Model and activist Munroe Bergdorf turned heads in a skin-tight silver corseted gown.
And last but not least, these fans totally nailed it.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author.
