Of course, when the "rich mom" aesthetic starts trending, Beyoncé immediately enters the chat. Given that she is the rich mom, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer effortlessly embodied the look, in an outfit that costs more than your average starter car.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the pop diva went out to dinner at Lucali, a pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, with husband Jay-Z. She abandoned her signature Western flare for the evening, going for groovy, 1970s-inspired suiting instead of her usual assless chaps.

Beyoncé was dressed in a mix of contrasting prints—a.k.a., one of the riskiest trends in fashion history—in earthy shades of taupe, brown, and olive green. The look featured wide-leg pants, a silk scarf, and a matching shoulder bag, all covered in a hodgepodge of stripes, diamonds, and polka dots. In head-to-toe Pucci, her 'fit felt like the disco era, made modern.

(Image credit: Roka / BACKGRID)

Stying the look expertly, Beyoncé anchored the wild pattern with a number of well-placed basics. She wore a simple black tank top, patent leather pointed-toe pumps, and angular Pucci sunglasses. For a final layer, she draped a boxy oversized blazer (also from Pucci) artfully over her shoulders. The only visible jewelry was a glimmering "Carter" nameplate necklace in gold cursive.

Statement head wraps were something of a uniform for the singer's New York City tour. Two nights earlier, on Aug. 16, she was photographed wearing a blush-colored 'fit. This time, she went for a monochromatic mixing instead of retro maximalist prints. Her look included a floor-length fringe coat, a feathered bag, and a matching pink hood pulled over her head in place of her usual cowboy hat.

Looks like Beyoncé is shifting into a new fashion era, where vintage glamour and disco vibes will take center stage.

Beyoncé in a Western-themed outfit depicting her Cowboy Carter era. (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)