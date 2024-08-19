Beyoncé Nails Risky Pattern Clashing and the "Rich Mom" Trend in One Chic Look
Her weekend date-night look was a fashion tour de force.
Of course, when the "rich mom" aesthetic starts trending, Beyoncé immediately enters the chat. Given that she is the rich mom, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer effortlessly embodied the look, in an outfit that costs more than your average starter car.
On Sunday, Aug. 18, the pop diva went out to dinner at Lucali, a pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, with husband Jay-Z. She abandoned her signature Western flare for the evening, going for groovy, 1970s-inspired suiting instead of her usual assless chaps.
Beyoncé was dressed in a mix of contrasting prints—a.k.a., one of the riskiest trends in fashion history—in earthy shades of taupe, brown, and olive green. The look featured wide-leg pants, a silk scarf, and a matching shoulder bag, all covered in a hodgepodge of stripes, diamonds, and polka dots. In head-to-toe Pucci, her 'fit felt like the disco era, made modern.
Stying the look expertly, Beyoncé anchored the wild pattern with a number of well-placed basics. She wore a simple black tank top, patent leather pointed-toe pumps, and angular Pucci sunglasses. For a final layer, she draped a boxy oversized blazer (also from Pucci) artfully over her shoulders. The only visible jewelry was a glimmering "Carter" nameplate necklace in gold cursive.
Statement head wraps were something of a uniform for the singer's New York City tour. Two nights earlier, on Aug. 16, she was photographed wearing a blush-colored 'fit. This time, she went for a monochromatic mixing instead of retro maximalist prints. Her look included a floor-length fringe coat, a feathered bag, and a matching pink hood pulled over her head in place of her usual cowboy hat.
Looks like Beyoncé is shifting into a new fashion era, where vintage glamour and disco vibes will take center stage.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Get Excited To Dress for Work With These Fall Suits Trends
Your fresh new office looks inspired by the runways.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kaia Gerber Shares Her Minimalist Fashion Magic With Austin Butler
The couple coordinated outfit formulas ahead of Butler's birthday.
By India Roby Published
-
Celebs Are Wearing These Unexpected Fall Fashion Trends
Rihanna, Katie Holmes, and Hailey Bieber are helping usher in the newest styles that are anything but boring.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler Coordinate in Matching Minimal Outfits
The couple coordinated outfit formulas ahead of Butler's birthday.
By India Roby Published
-
Princess Diana's Butterfly Earrings Make a Sentimental Return in Meghan Markle's New Colombia Outfit
The late royal's earrings haven't been seen in several years.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Meghan Markle Taps a Classic Outfit Formula, the Blazer and Button-Up, for Colombia Tour School Visit
She went the simple, straightforward route for a school visit.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Katie Holmes Swears Off Heels for These Relatable It Sneakers
The star unveiled a pair to rival her beloved Nikes.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Kylie Jenner Copies Carrie Bradshaw's Most Hated Look in a Bra Top and Belt
She's making a strong case for the controversial outfit.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Why Meghan Markle Keeps Wearing a $13,400 Cartier Necklace With a Meaningful History
Everything she wears has a meaning.
By India Roby Published
-
Hailey Bieber Casts Her Style Vote for Kamala Harris in a Campaign Maternity T-Shirt
She models a T-shirt from a civically-minded designer capsule.
By India Roby Published
-
Meghan Markle's Pumpkin Spice Shirt and Comfy Silk Pants Are My Early Fall Outfit Inspiration
She looks ready for fall in a rusty Victoria Beckham shirt.
By Halie LeSavage Published