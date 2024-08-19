Beyoncé Nails Risky Pattern Clashing and the "Rich Mom" Trend in One Chic Look

Her weekend date-night look was a fashion tour de force.

beyonce wears mixed print trousers and a scarf while out in brooklyn with jay z
(Image credit: Roka / Backgrid)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Of course, when the "rich mom" aesthetic starts trending, Beyoncé immediately enters the chat. Given that she is the rich mom, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer effortlessly embodied the look, in an outfit that costs more than your average starter car.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, the pop diva went out to dinner at Lucali, a pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, with husband Jay-Z. She abandoned her signature Western flare for the evening, going for groovy, 1970s-inspired suiting instead of her usual assless chaps.

Beyoncé was dressed in a mix of contrasting prints—a.k.a., one of the riskiest trends in fashion history—in earthy shades of taupe, brown, and olive green. The look featured wide-leg pants, a silk scarf, and a matching shoulder bag, all covered in a hodgepodge of stripes, diamonds, and polka dots. In head-to-toe Pucci, her 'fit felt like the disco era, made modern.

beyonce wears mixed print trousers and a scarf while out in brooklyn with jay z

(Image credit: Roka / BACKGRID)

Yummy Logo-Plaque Shoulder Bag
Pucci Yummy Logo-Plaque Shoulder Bag

Iride-Print Cargo Trousers
Pucci Iride-Print Cargo Trousers

Cigni Printed Silk-Twill Scarf
Pucci Cigni Printed Silk-Twill Scarf

Stying the look expertly, Beyoncé anchored the wild pattern with a number of well-placed basics. She wore a simple black tank top, patent leather pointed-toe pumps, and angular Pucci sunglasses. For a final layer, she draped a boxy oversized blazer (also from Pucci) artfully over her shoulders. The only visible jewelry was a glimmering "Carter" nameplate necklace in gold cursive.

Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump
Sam Edelman Hazel Pointed Toe Pump

Oversize Suiting Blazer
Good American Oversize Suiting Blazer

Statement head wraps were something of a uniform for the singer's New York City tour. Two nights earlier, on Aug. 16, she was photographed wearing a blush-colored 'fit. This time, she went for a monochromatic mixing instead of retro maximalist prints. Her look included a floor-length fringe coat, a feathered bag, and a matching pink hood pulled over her head in place of her usual cowboy hat.

Looks like Beyoncé is shifting into a new fashion era, where vintage glamour and disco vibes will take center stage.

beyonce assless chaps silver

Beyoncé in a Western-themed outfit depicting her Cowboy Carter era.

(Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)
Topics
Beyonce
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸