Beyoncé's Office Siren Outfit Tops the No-Pants Trend With a Braided Micro-Bag
The star took the corporate aesthetic for a spin on a rare public date night.
There's nothing casual about Beyoncé's storied life and career. So it makes perfect sense that she rarely, if ever, dresses casually in public. I'm sure behind the scenes there are several pairs of Ivy Park joggers in her closet for day-off relaxation. But generally speaking, most photos of the star tend to find her in full red carpet regalia.
This week, however, Beyoncé gave fans an unusually intimate look at her laidback approach to date-night dressing. On Mar. 16, she was snapped leaving dinner with Jay-Z in West Hollywood wearing an unusually sporty ensemble. In lieu of a dress, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer wore an oversized black blazer that fell to the middle of her thighs. Underneath her suiting, she layered a form-fitting black bodysuit as her base layer. In a move reminiscent of Hailey Bieber, Queen B revived the no-pants trend by pairing her menswear with a simple set of opaque black tights. She kept the look monochromatic by topping her hosiery with black slingback heels for a seamless pantaboot-esque effect.
Clearly, someone—like stylist Shiona Turini, perhaps—told Beyoncé about the rise of the office siren aesthetic. But she still found a way to put her stamp on the trend with an assortment of eye-catching accessories, first by tipping her black baseball cap to the return of geek-chic with a square set of black glasses. Whether they were prescription or purely decorative—much like Bella Hadid's sexy librarian frames—remains unclear.
The Cécred haircare mogul added some metallic sheen to her outfit with a large pair of gold hoop earrings, which caught the light as her platinum blonde blowout billowed in the wind. Bey rocked a similar shade of bleach at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but it definitely looks like she shaved a few inches off the ends in between then and now.
In yet another unexpected flourish, Beyoncé left Luar's oversized holographic Ana bag at home in favor of a tiny trapezoidal top-handle tote from Akris. The braided nude leather colorway she's wearing here is no longer available, but the same style and size is still floating around in several other hues.
The Grammy winner's forthcoming Cowboy Carter Tour kicks off in less than two months, so this surprise public sighting will likely be one of her last before she starts performing again. But Beyoncé definitely made it count with her sexy workwear and woven micro-bag. As for the dramatic shift away from recent affinity for ten-gallon hats, double-denim outfits, and cut-out archival chaps? The Beyhive will get plenty of rodeo queen styling when she finally hits the road.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Fans Think 'Temptation Island' Success Story Ashley and Danny Are Still Together—Here's What We Know
The pair found each other on the Netflix reality show...after she called things off with her ex.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Why Queen Camilla Is a "Stranger to Self-Pity" After Difficult Health Battles and Public Criticism
A source said Camilla draws her strength from a strong "sense of duty" despite her recent challenges.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Eva Longoria's French Tips Have the Coolest Metallic Twist
Blink and you'll miss it.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Ashley Olsen Pairs the Double Bag Trend With The Row's Polarizing $890 Flip Flops
The elusive designer stepped out in two controversial fashion trends on her way to work.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna's 2025 Twist on the Nostalgic Jelly Sandal Trend Includes Diamond Anklets and a Backless T-Shirt
Accessorized with diamond anklets, naturally.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Pairs a $16,380 'Reputation' Diamond Snake Necklace to Her $18,330 Cartier Watch
'Taylor's Version' truthers, it's time to start the countdown.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Sweeps the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards—But Skips a Red Carpet Outfit
She still swept the awards.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gwyneth Paltrow Proves the Boho-Chic Trend Revival Is for Minimalists With a Sheer Sweater Dress
The Goop founder updated the nostalgic trend with an understated mini dress.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Fall 2025 Fashion Trends Embrace Curves—Runway Casting Is Another Story
According to a new study, fashion week has never been less inclusive.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Jessica Alba Breaks Out Her Best Corset Top and Reformation Party Jeans for Eva Longoria's Yacht Birthday
She celebrated Eva Longoria's birthday in her Miami best.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Layers the Bulky Bomber Jacket Trend With a Sheer Skirt and Diamond Choker
The "Diamonds" singer put her best thigh forward at a hip-hop music festival.
By Hanna Lustig Published