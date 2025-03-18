There's nothing casual about Beyoncé's storied life and career. So it makes perfect sense that she rarely, if ever, dresses casually in public. I'm sure behind the scenes there are several pairs of Ivy Park joggers in her closet for day-off relaxation. But generally speaking, most photos of the star tend to find her in full red carpet regalia.

This week, however, Beyoncé gave fans an unusually intimate look at her laidback approach to date-night dressing. On Mar. 16, she was snapped leaving dinner with Jay-Z in West Hollywood wearing an unusually sporty ensemble. In lieu of a dress, the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer wore an oversized black blazer that fell to the middle of her thighs. Underneath her suiting, she layered a form-fitting black bodysuit as her base layer. In a move reminiscent of Hailey Bieber, Queen B revived the no-pants trend by pairing her menswear with a simple set of opaque black tights. She kept the look monochromatic by topping her hosiery with black slingback heels for a seamless pantaboot-esque effect.

Beyoncé styles the no-pants trend with a black blazer and matching tights for a dinner date with Jay-Z. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Clearly, someone—like stylist Shiona Turini, perhaps—told Beyoncé about the rise of the office siren aesthetic. But she still found a way to put her stamp on the trend with an assortment of eye-catching accessories, first by tipping her black baseball cap to the return of geek-chic with a square set of black glasses. Whether they were prescription or purely decorative—much like Bella Hadid's sexy librarian frames—remains unclear.

The Cécred haircare mogul added some metallic sheen to her outfit with a large pair of gold hoop earrings, which caught the light as her platinum blonde blowout billowed in the wind. Bey rocked a similar shade of bleach at the 2025 Grammy Awards, but it definitely looks like she shaved a few inches off the ends in between then and now.

In yet another unexpected flourish, Beyoncé left Luar's oversized holographic Ana bag at home in favor of a tiny trapezoidal top-handle tote from Akris. The braided nude leather colorway she's wearing here is no longer available, but the same style and size is still floating around in several other hues.

The Grammy winner's forthcoming Cowboy Carter Tour kicks off in less than two months, so this surprise public sighting will likely be one of her last before she starts performing again. But Beyoncé definitely made it count with her sexy workwear and woven micro-bag. As for the dramatic shift away from recent affinity for ten-gallon hats, double-denim outfits, and cut-out archival chaps? The Beyhive will get plenty of rodeo queen styling when she finally hits the road.

