Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Are Twinning at the Met Gala In Matching Mermaid Waves

I can think of about a million things (good and bad) that have happened between 2016 and now, but seeing Beyoncé on a Met Gala red carpet unfortunately isn't one of them. The Cowboy Carter singer famously took a ten-year hiatus from the annual fashion event, but tonight she made her long-awaited return as one of the 2026 Met Gala's four co-chairs wearing glam that I'll probably obsess over for the rest of this week, and then some.

The last time Bey attended the Met Gala, the theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," and she showed up wearing a beige latex gown from Givenchy. At the time, her honey brown hair featured blonde highlights and she styled it in a bone-straight blowout with a middle part, and she topped off her look with black nail polish and the smokiest smoky eye I've ever seen in my life. A lot has changed since then, and for tonight's theme, she went a completely different direction, wearing sheer nude Olivier Rousteing gown embellished with silver crystals that were applied in the shape of a skeleton. She also wore soft glam this time around, and instead of the straight look, she wore her hair in long, crimped waves underneath a large silver headpiece that matched her gown.

Beyoncé attends the 2026 Met Gala in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

We've waited ten years to see Beyoncé's official return to the Met Gala, and just as I suspected, her look for the night didn't disappoint at all. And of course, it was a family affair. She attended alongside her husband, Jay-Z, and daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who looked nearly identical to her in matching honey blonde mermaid waves and stunning, white bubble dress. “It feels surreal because my daughter’s here,” the artist told Vogue on the red carpet. “It’s incredible to be able to share it with her.”

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