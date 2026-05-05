Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Are Twinning at the Met Gala In Matching Mermaid Waves
A stunning mother-daughter moment.
I can think of about a million things (good and bad) that have happened between 2016 and now, but seeing Beyoncé on a Met Gala red carpet unfortunately isn't one of them. The Cowboy Carter singer famously took a ten-year hiatus from the annual fashion event, but tonight she made her long-awaited return as one of the 2026 Met Gala's four co-chairs wearing glam that I'll probably obsess over for the rest of this week, and then some.
The last time Bey attended the Met Gala, the theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology," and she showed up wearing a beige latex gown from Givenchy. At the time, her honey brown hair featured blonde highlights and she styled it in a bone-straight blowout with a middle part, and she topped off her look with black nail polish and the smokiest smoky eye I've ever seen in my life. A lot has changed since then, and for tonight's theme, she went a completely different direction, wearing sheer nude Olivier Rousteing gown embellished with silver crystals that were applied in the shape of a skeleton. She also wore soft glam this time around, and instead of the straight look, she wore her hair in long, crimped waves underneath a large silver headpiece that matched her gown.
We've waited ten years to see Beyoncé's official return to the Met Gala, and just as I suspected, her look for the night didn't disappoint at all. And of course, it was a family affair. She attended alongside her husband, Jay-Z, and daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who looked nearly identical to her in matching honey blonde mermaid waves and stunning, white bubble dress. “It feels surreal because my daughter’s here,” the artist told Vogue on the red carpet. “It’s incredible to be able to share it with her.”Article continues below
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.