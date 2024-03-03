Beyoncé Reveals She Has a “Go-To Outfit” She Wears in Public When She’s Attempting to Look Unrecognizable

The terms “Beyoncé” and “going unnoticed” are pretty antithetical to one another, as it is when one is arguably the most famous woman in the world. But when Beyoncé attempts to fly under the radar, there’s a go-to article of clothing she turns to, the mogul told CR Fashion Book in an interview published on Friday.
“When I’m not dressed for an appearance and I’m training or hustling, my go-to outfit is a black hoodie and black sweatpants,” she told the outlet. “I go through seasons where I literally don’t have a second to think about what I’m wearing. I enjoy consciously wearing the same black hoodie. On a good day, I can sneak into Target unnoticed.”
Bey graces the cover of CR Fashion Book for its 24th issue, set to hit newsstands on March 29—the same day her album Renaissance: Act II hits shelves. The country music-inspired record isn’t the only project Beyoncé is debuting, though—the forever-busy multihyphenate has also just released a new haircare line, Cécred, in partnership with her mother, Tina Knowles.
“I’ve done some crazy things with my hair, but you can’t live with regrets,” Beyoncé told CR Fashion Book. “Being safe is boring. We all have those hair moments that are wildly unattractive at one point in our lives. But the beauty about hair is it grows. And now there’s endless products and hairpieces available to help us achieve any style we want. You don’t have to commit to any one style, you can just have fun.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Rihanna Performs a Mini-Concert for Indian Billionaire’s Son
The show marked the “Diamonds” singer’s first performance since the 2023 Super Bowl Half Time Show.
By Danielle Campoamor
-
Sydney Sweeney Addresses Glen Powell Cheating Rumors Head On During Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Monologue
The chemistry between the ‘Anyone But You’ costars was, admittedly, palpable.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Prince William and Princess Kate Are Introducing Heir to the Throne Prince George to Royal Life in a Way That’s “Not Scary,” Royal Biographer Says
“There’s a lot of thought being given to it, which was not always the case.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé Just Broke Yet Another Record With Her Country Song "Texas Hold 'Em"
Texas show 'em how it's done.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Dolly Parton Shares Lovely Message of Support for Beyoncé's Country Album
Queens supporting queens.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Bradley Cooper Talks About His “Crazy” First Meeting with Beyoncé as He Courted Her to Play the Lead in ‘A Star Is Born’
“I went to Beyoncé’s house, and Jay-Z was watching Judge Judy, I still remember. I’m not kidding.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Bobby Bones Expertly Shut Down the "Fake Outrage" Over Beyoncé Crossing Over to Country Music
Haters can stay mad!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Beyoncé Opens Up About How This Notable Change in Her Appearance Signified a Major Act of Rebellion
“It was the first step to many more audacious decisions I made in my life and my career that have led to who I am now.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Fans Are Absolutely Convinced That These Two Powerhouse Singers Are Going to Be Featured on Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance: Act II’
Be still our hearts if true.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance: Act II' Is Coming March 29, and Looks to Be Country Music-Inspired
Mark your calendars now!
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Beyoncé Channels Barbie in Pink Missoni Mini-Dress and Valentino Pumps
She and Jay-Z attended LeBron James’ birthday party on Thursday night.
By Rachel Burchfield