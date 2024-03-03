Beyoncé Reveals She Has a “Go-To Outfit” She Wears in Public When She’s Attempting to Look Unrecognizable

The terms “Beyoncé” and “going unnoticed” are pretty antithetical to one another, as it is when one is arguably the most famous woman in the world. But when Beyoncé attempts to fly under the radar, there’s a go-to article of clothing she turns to, the mogul told CR Fashion Book in an interview published on Friday.

“When I’m not dressed for an appearance and I’m training or hustling, my go-to outfit is a black hoodie and black sweatpants,” she told the outlet. “I go through seasons where I literally don’t have a second to think about what I’m wearing. I enjoy consciously wearing the same black hoodie. On a good day, I can sneak into Target unnoticed.”

Bey graces the cover of CR Fashion Book for its 24th issue, set to hit newsstands on March 29—the same day her album Renaissance: Act II hits shelves . The country music-inspired record isn’t the only project Beyoncé is debuting, though—the forever-busy multihyphenate has also just released a new haircare line, Cécred , in partnership with her mother, Tina Knowles .

“I’ve done some crazy things with my hair, but you can’t live with regrets,” Beyoncé told CR Fashion Book. “Being safe is boring. We all have those hair moments that are wildly unattractive at one point in our lives. But the beauty about hair is it grows. And now there’s endless products and hairpieces available to help us achieve any style we want. You don’t have to commit to any one style, you can just have fun.”