Only two months into 2024, Beyoncé has so far packed the year with surprises. After unexpectedly announcing her upcoming album, Renaissance: Act II, during the Super Bowl, she's been treating fans on the sartorial front via back-to-back cowgirl-inspired outfits. The singer also had a beauty surprise in store: She debuted her latest haircare venture, Cécred, on Tuesday, February 20th, celebrating its launch in "capital-F Fashion."

Queen Bey attended the Cécred launch party in Los Angeles, uploading her #OOTN on her official website. There, she wore head-to-toe white, sourcing her party look from Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2024 collection. Her outfit included a one-shoulder top adorned with draping, which she tucked into pleated, high-waisted trousers. The musician also took cues from the runway, sticking with the designer's flowy see-through jacket.

Beyoncé attends the Cécred launch party in Los Angeles wearing Prabal Gurung. (Image credit: beyonce.com)

Beyoncé added her favorite footwear silhouette to the mix—a pair of pointed white pumps—and finished her outfit with diamond-studded accessories and black cat-eye-shaped sunglasses. As for glam, she went for a neutral makeup beat, and tied her honey gold hair in a half-up-do. Her hair looked silky soft (courtesy of her new haircare products, of course).

Beyoncé's look came directly from Prabal Gurung's Spring/Summer 2024 runway, which debuted at New York Fashion Week last September. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé's recent appearance follows weeks of back-to-back Western outfits to tease her country-themed album. Last week, the singer honored Valentine's Day in two stunning outfits, styling her sky-high custom hats with a sheer black gown and a bright red leather look.

The "Texas Hold 'Em" singer also made headlines for her rare appearance at New York Fashion Week, supporting her nephew at the Luar show's front row in a silver embellished suit and a white hat.

Earlier this month, the Renaissance singer stunned in cowboy couture at New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The multi-hyphenate opened up about her new haircare line, Cécred, in a recent statement shared with Marie Claire. "My vision is to be an inclusive force of excellence in the haircare industry while celebrating hair rituals across global cultures and helping dispel hair myths and misconceptions on all sides," she said.

Cécred is now available to shop on cecred.com, with prices ranging from $30 for a hydrating shampoo to $52 for a fermented rice and rose protein treatment.