Tina Knowles Defended Beyoncé Against Trolls After Her Christmas Day NFL Performance
"It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later," Knowles wrote on Instagram.
A friendly word of warning to any aspiring internet trolls out there: Don't target Beyoncé with any hate unless you're prepared to face the wrath of her mother, Tina Knowles.
The 70-year-old proved that a mother's "Fierce Mama Bear" era has no expiration date on Friday when she took aim at online critics following Beyoncé's NFL Christmas halftime performance during the Houston Texans-Baltimore Ravens game on Wednesday, December 25.
Knowles hopped on Instagram to re-shared a post by marketing and branding specialist Kris Iman...along with some additional thoughts of her own.
"Irrespective of if you like Beyoncé's music or not, it is PROOF and motivation that no matter how undeniably talented you are, people will always, ALWAYS, always have something negative ish to say," the text of Iman's original post image read. "Watching Beyoncé made me not care what anyone thinks of me anymore 😭 😭 ."
The graphic, which also included a crop from Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter album cover art, went on decry trolls and praise the "Texas Hold 'Em" singer's attitude amidst criticism.
"The amount of hatred, and trolling this woman can receive for a FLAWLESS FREAKING PERFORMANCE is unreal to me," the text continued. "Moral of the story is do you. If Beyoncé ain't worried about the haters, you shouldn't be worried either. Go be great Beyoncé 👏🏾"
A post shared by Kris Iman (@iamkrisiman)
A photo posted by on
In her caption, Iman seconded the sentiment of the text from the post's image, calling Beyoncé's Christmas halftime performance "flawless" across the board and noting that "if one the most beautiful, talented woman in the world gets this amount of hate, we damn sure ain't exempt from it."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
"And people will STILL have some negative ish to say about the performance," Iman continued. "Can you ride on a horse and not miss a note?…Don’t worry, I’ll wait 😭."
After praising the "artisty and performance" and adding that the "execution was flawless, the visuals, the vocal collabs with the other beautiful black women were literally breathtaking," Iman ended her post with a call-to-action, encouraging her followers to be fearless in creating their own art to share with the world—after all, the trolling and criticism Beyoncé faces is proof that trolling and criticism are literally unavoidable.
"My point is-Go make the course, do the video, create the content, GO DO IT," Iman wrote. "People will always, always, alwayssss have something negative to say regardless. So do you."
A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinaknowles)
A photo posted by on
If you were moved or inspired reading Iman's post, your'e not alone. Knowles reposted the graphic from Iman and expanded on her thoughts about it in a lengthy caption of her own.
"My sentiments exactly! It is mind-boggling to me that you would take your precious Christmas day and watch a performance of someone you hate and you don’t think has talent so that you can go talk ish about it later😂😂," she wrote, before cutting to heart of the issue and pointing out the role that jealousy likely plays in a lot of trolling. "Obviously you are so obsessed with them, addicted to them, and secretly admire them, wish you could be them, that you cannot help but to watch and critique and comment and say dumb ridiculous stuff that makes you look like a joke!!"
Knowles also had a solution for her daughter's vocal haters: If you don't like watching Beyoncé perform, then...just don't watch Beyoncé perform. And if any of those trolls don't know where to turn the channel, Knowles had a few helpful suggestions for alternative viewing that might be more their thing.
"So go to another channel when it’s halftime watch goofy cartoons or Bozo the clown or something you can relate to and see yourself in," she wrote, before ending on a more serious note. "Said with love❤️❤️ PS I have learned so much from her warrior spirit, of when they go low I work harder “No weapon formed against me shall prosper” one, two, three waiting for the fake bots to come."
So, once more for people in the back: Don't mess with Tina Knowles, trolls.
Kayleigh Roberts is a freelance writer and editor with over 10 years of professional experience covering entertainment of all genres, from new movie and TV releases to nostalgia, and celebrity news. Her byline has appeared in Marie Claire, Cosmopolitan, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, The Atlantic, Allure, Entertainment Weekly, MTV, Bustle, Refinery29, Girls’ Life Magazine, Just Jared, and Tiger Beat, among other publications. She's a graduate of the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
-
The Fan Who Was Mistaken for Taylor Swift in Viral Posts from the Chiefs/Steelers Game Set the Record Straight on TikTok
"At the end of the game, a staff member came up to me, and they're like, 'you know you're all over Twitter and TikTok, right?'"
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
-
Travis Kelce Can Thank Heidi Gardner For That 'SNL' Hosting Gig
She doesn't want to take full credit, but she should take a little!
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Billie Lourd Writes Beautifully About Grief on 8th Anniversary of Mom Carrie Fisher's Passing
"Her death anniversary is like an emotional tropical storm."
By Alicia Lutes Published
-
Billy Ray Cyrus Calls Out CMAs for Snubbing Beyoncé's "Brilliant" Album
He's calling for more inclusivity.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Beyoncé Is Performing a Halftime Show on Christmas Day in Her Hometown
Ahem, merry Christmas to all of us.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Beyoncé Fans Will Love Yale University's New Course Celebrating the Superstar
Now this is a qualification we can all agree on.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Beyoncé Dresses Up in Pamela Anderson's Most Famous Outfits for New Music Video
She also encouraged viewers to vote in the "Beywatch" video.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Beyoncé Warns Tina Knowles to Not "Spill Too Much Mama Tea" in Her Memoir
"I'm happy for you to share some of the stories..."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Tina Knowles Shares Insight Into What It Was Like Raising Beyoncé and Solange
Motherhood has been her favorite job, she said.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
The Question on Everyone's Lips: Did Beyoncé Skip the 2024 MTV VMAs?
It's been a few years since she last graced the carpet with her presence.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Beyoncé Says She Had "Little Boundaries" and "Said Yes to Everything" Early in Her Career
The Destiny's Child era apparently wasn't a high point for Bey's mental health.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published