"Dreams Really Do Come True": Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds Her "Skater Boy"

He was a Skater Boy, she was...Blake Lively!
As if we weren't jealous enough of Lively's fairytale marriage to Ryan Reynolds, she's now given us another reason to love them together. Lively shared a photo of her husband on her Instagram, declaring him to be her "Skater Boy."
In the photo, Reynolds is holding a skateboard and helmet, wearing a beanie hat, Converse sneakers, and sunglasses. The Deadpool star is offering his wife a shy smile.
The photo is accompanied by Avril Lavigne's iconic 2002 hit, "Sk8er Boi" with the lyrics flashing across the screen. Lively further tagged the famous singer and wrote, "Dreams really do come true."
Just about every girl dreamed of their own "Sk8er Boi" at the height of the song's popularity, and Lively is rubbing in the fact that she got one.
The couple always manage to have fun together on Instagram. Recently Reynolds took to Instagram to promote the new trailer for Deadpool 3, thinly veiled as a question to his wife.
“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?” he posted on Instagram, “Also has anyone seen my wife?”
Lively made sure to return the favor as soon as she got home that evening after a busy day spent being besties with Taylor Swift. She posed in front of the same Deadpool trailer, with the text, "Honey, I'm home. My day was good. Yours?"
This recent post also matches the primary rule for their marriage, which LIvely shared during an episode of Amber Tamblyn’s Substack show “Further Ado." Tamblyn has been a friend of Lively's since they worked together on The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.
“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time so that we could always prioritize our personal life,” Lively explained.
When the couple started dating in 2011, Lively was in the midst of constant filming for Gossip Girl, and Reynolds starred in several movies, including The Change-Up and Safe House.
"That takes working really hard when we’re not,” she said. “Just like financial planning and sustaining that, it takes balance.”
Fleurine Tideman is a freelance writer who is always ready to discuss celebrities, entertainment, mental health, relationships and anything else her busy brain comes up with. She comes from the small, rainy land of the Netherlands, but she uses the flexibility of her work to travel around Europe and explore new places. She spent several years working in the travel industry, which taught her how to fit insane amounts in her hand luggage. She has a degree in Psychology and Anthropology, which she uses to psychoanalyse herself and others. She’s a regular contributor for Betches, and you can also find her work on Pop Sugar, Insider, Time Out or her own blog, Symptoms of Living. At Marie Claire, she’ll be covering celebrity news, usually written to the sounds of Taylor Swift.
