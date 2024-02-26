"Dreams Really Do Come True": Blake Lively Calls Ryan Reynolds Her "Skater Boy"

He was a Skater Boy, she was...Blake Lively!

As if we weren't jealous enough of Lively's fairytale marriage to Ryan Reynolds, she's now given us another reason to love them together. Lively shared a photo of her husband on her Instagram, declaring him to be her "Skater Boy."

In the photo, Reynolds is holding a skateboard and helmet, wearing a beanie hat, Converse sneakers, and sunglasses. The Deadpool star is offering his wife a shy smile.

The photo is accompanied by Avril Lavigne's iconic 2002 hit, "Sk8er Boi" with the lyrics flashing across the screen. Lively further tagged the famous singer and wrote, "Dreams really do come true."

Just about every girl dreamed of their own "Sk8er Boi" at the height of the song's popularity, and Lively is rubbing in the fact that she got one.

Blake Lively shows off her "Sk8er Boy" Ryan Reynolds on Instagram (Image credit: Instagram / Blake Lively)

The couple always manage to have fun together on Instagram. Recently Reynolds took to Instagram to promote the new trailer for Deadpool 3, thinly veiled as a question to his wife.

“Has everyone seen the #Deadpool trailer?” he posted on Instagram, “Also has anyone seen my wife?”

Lively made sure to return the favor as soon as she got home that evening after a busy day spent being besties with Taylor Swift. She posed in front of the same Deadpool trailer, with the text, "Honey, I'm home. My day was good. Yours?"

Blake Lively walking arm-in-arm with her "Sk8r Boy," Ryan Reynolds. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This recent post also matches the primary rule for their marriage, which LIvely shared during an episode of Amber Tamblyn’s Substack show “Further Ado." Tamblyn has been a friend of Lively's since they worked together on The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.

“When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time so that we could always prioritize our personal life,” Lively explained.

When the couple started dating in 2011, Lively was in the midst of constant filming for Gossip Girl, and Reynolds starred in several movies, including The Change-Up and Safe House.

"That takes working really hard when we’re not,” she said. “Just like financial planning and sustaining that, it takes balance.”