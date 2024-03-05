Bradley Cooper Is Apparently Planning to “Hard Launch” His Relationship with Gigi Hadid at Sunday’s Oscars

Despite reportedly being ready to propose to girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper and his girlfriend of five months haven’t really made anything official publicly about their relationship status. Though they have been seen out together more and more as the months pass—as opposed to holing up in Hadid’s friend Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island home for privacy—the two haven’t hit a red carpet together, despite the awards show circuit being in full swing and Cooper attending the premiere of his film Maestro last December. (In lieu of Hadid, Cooper took a date that is also very close to his heart—his six-year-old daughter, Lea.)
Sunday is the Oscars ceremony, and Page Six reports that Cooper intends to use the crème de la crème of awards shows to “hard launch” his heretofore low-profile relationship with the supermodel, specifically at the very high-profile Vanity Fair Oscars party.
“I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside,” a source told the outlet.
Hadid won’t be on the red carpet with Cooper at the ceremony itself because Cooper—who is nominated for Best Actor for his portrayal of Leonard Bernstein in Maestro—“always brings his beloved mom, Gloria Campano,” on the carpet with him, Page Six reports.
In addition to Cooper’s performance being nominated for the top acting award, Maestro is also nominated for Best Picture, which, as the film’s director, he would likely accept; the movie was also nominated for Best Original Screenplay, and Cooper co-wrote the script with Josh Singer. In total, the film is nominated for seven awards.
Speaking of Cooper’s mom, Hadid has met her—she joined mother and son after the Golden Globes in January for dinner at L.A. celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi. Campano, in a sign of support, has also been seen wearing a pair of sneakers from Hadid’s Guest in Residence label. Little Lea, unfortunately, won’t join her dad at the Oscars, Page Six reports. (Cooper shares Lea with ex Irina Shayk, also a model.)
Cooper has been nominated for an Academy Award 12 times—but has never won the coveted prize. Perhaps this is his year to win professionally, as he certainly seems to be winning in his personal life. A source said that Cooper feels like he has “hit the jackpot” when it comes to Hadid, adding “He’s now openly talking about ring shopping and saying she’s the one,” they said. “It’s a shock for his friends, because they never saw this coming.”
Thankfully, Hadid seems to feel the same way: “They’re both open about wanting to settle down and have more kids, though there’s a sense that neither wants to rock the boat by piling on too much pressure,” they said. “But if they continue at this rate, they’ll be moving in together very soon, and Bradley will be proposing.”
