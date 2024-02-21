After Four Months of Dating, Bradley Cooper Is Reportedly Ready to Pop the Question to Gigi Hadid

"It’s a shock for his friends because they never saw this coming.”

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper
Hadid and Cooper have been dating for four months
Fleurine Tideman
By Fleurine Tideman
published

Despite only dating for four months (and their 21-year age gap), Bradley Cooper apparently feels he has found the one in Gigi Hadid.

A source close to the actor opened up to Closer Magazine about how Cooper feels he has "hit the jackpot" with his supermodel girlfriend. (Understandable, and not wrong.)

“He’s now openly talking about ring shopping and saying she’s the one," the source claimed. "It’s a shock for his friends because they never saw this coming.” 

When you know, you know, and apparently Cooper feels certain he knows. Luckily, Hadid seems to be right there with him.

"They’re both open about wanting to settle down and have more kids, though there’s a sense that neither wants to rock the boat by piling on too much pressure," they said. “But if they continue at this rate, they’ll be moving in together very soon, and Bradley will be proposing.”

Gigi Hadid in cashmere lounge pants on a date with Bradley Cooper

Hadid and Cooper's first public date naturally attracted a ton of attention

The pair were first spotted together in October 2023 on a dinner date in New York City. Since then, Hadid and Cooper have vacationed together several times and stayed in close friend Taylor Swift's home as a romantic getaway.

The Maestro actor apparently even bought a house closer to Hadid's family farm in Pennsylvania. (This must be the celebrity equivalent of getting a drawer at your partner's place.)

Sources also claimed that Cooper has introduced Hadid to his mother, and they've hung out several times. The trio apparently dined after the Golden Globes last month.

But last week was the first time they made their love public and known, with a PDA-filled trip to London.

Hadid shares a three-year-old daughter, Khai, with her ex, Zayn Malik. The pair split in 2021. Cooper has amicably co-parented his six-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with his ex, Irina Shayk, since their breakup in 2022.

Bradley Cooper and daughter Lea

Cooper and his daughter, Lea

