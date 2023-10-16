Taylor Swift Has Reportedly Loaned Friend Gigi Hadid the Use of Her Rhode Island Home as Hadid’s Relationship with Bradley Cooper Blossoms

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
To be Taylor Swift’s friend certainly seems to have its perks—Marie Claire reported recently that, amidst Sophie Turner’s custody battle with Joe Jonas, Swift loaned her an apartment in New York City so Turner would have one less item on her to do list to figure out. Now, Page Six reports, Swift is loaning another friend another property: she is reportedly letting friend Gigi Hadid use her Rhode Island home as a getaway where Hadid can bond with Bradley Cooper, who the supermodel is newly dating.
The outlet reports that Swift’s home has become a “secret love nest” for Hadid and Cooper, used by the burgeoning couple as a place “to escape the glaring eyes of onlookers in New York City,” Page Six writes.
“Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing Cupid for her friends,” a source told The Mirror over the weekend. “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other, and Taylor was only too happy to help. She said the door to her home is always open for them to use.”
Hey, what’s a real estate portfolio if not to be shared with friends, right?
Swift’s eight-bedroom property was featured prominently in her song “The Last Great American Dynasty” and has been the site of several Fourth of July parties attended by Hadid over the years.
Hadid and Cooper sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they were spotted leaving New York City Italian hotspot Via Carota together, departing in the same car. Since then, the two have been seen together more and more, and were apparently—and very interestingly—introduced by Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk, who is also a model.
“Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings,” a source told The Messenger. The two were “bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out.” (Hadid is mom to three-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik; Cooper is dad to six-year-old Lea, who he shares with Shayk.) Cooper and Shayk broke up in June 2019, and, after splitting from Malik in October 2021, Hadid dated Cooper’s friend Leonardo DiCaprio, albeit casually, from September 2022 to earlier this past summer.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Why One Couple Were Cut Entirely From 'Love Is Blind'
Renee and Carter got engaged and made it all the way to the altar—and ended up on the cutting room floor.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Snapchat's Rajni Jacques on Why Tech Is Fashion's Next Frontier
"Fashion does not only live in this realm."
By Emma Childs
-
3 Editor-Approved Activewear Ensembles to Wear This Winter
The right balance between style and performance.
By Raina Mendonça
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Were Spotted on ANOTHER Dinner Date This Weekend
They can't be stopped!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Both Make Surprise Cameos on ‘Saturday Night Live’ Season Debut—and Get “Handsy” at the Show’s Afterparty
“Travis and Taylor seemed to really be enjoying the night, and each other.”
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Friends Believe They Are a “Good Match” for This Reason
Things are “going great” for the twosome.
By Rachel Burchfield
-
Taylor Swift Hugged Adam Sandler's Daughters at the 'Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
So cute!!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Was on the Bleachers at Travis Kelce's Latest Game
Well, in the VIP box, but same diff.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Beyoncé Showed Up to Support Taylor Swift at 'The Eras Tour' Movie Premiere
Women supporting women :)
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift Apparently Flew in to See Travis Kelce the Day After His Birthday
The plot thickens!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Ryan Reynolds Says Hanging Out With Taylor Swift at the Chiefs Game Was "A Lot of Fun"
You don't say...
By Iris Goldsztajn