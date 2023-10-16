Taylor Swift Has Reportedly Loaned Friend Gigi Hadid the Use of Her Rhode Island Home as Hadid’s Relationship with Bradley Cooper Blossoms

Swift also loaned Sophie Turner an apartment of hers in New York City amidst Turner’s custody battle with Joe Jonas.

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid together
(Image credit: Getty Images)
published

To be Taylor Swift’s friend certainly seems to have its perks—Marie Claire reported recently that, amidst Sophie Turner’s custody battle with Joe Jonas, Swift loaned her an apartment in New York City so Turner would have one less item on her to do list to figure out. Now, Page Six reports, Swift is loaning another friend another property: she is reportedly letting friend Gigi Hadid use her Rhode Island home as a getaway where Hadid can bond with Bradley Cooper, who the supermodel is newly dating.

The outlet reports that Swift’s home has become a “secret love nest” for Hadid and Cooper, used by the burgeoning couple as a place “to escape the glaring eyes of onlookers in New York City,” Page Six writes.

“Taylor is a total romantic and loves playing Cupid for her friends,” a source told The Mirror over the weekend. “Even though Gigi and Bradley have their own properties in New York, they wanted somewhere more private to spend time getting to know each other, and Taylor was only too happy to help. She said the door to her home is always open for them to use.”

Hey, what’s a real estate portfolio if not to be shared with friends, right?

Swift’s eight-bedroom property was featured prominently in her song “The Last Great American Dynasty” and has been the site of several Fourth of July parties attended by Hadid over the years.

Hadid and Cooper sparked romance rumors earlier this month when they were spotted leaving New York City Italian hotspot Via Carota together, departing in the same car. Since then, the two have been seen together more and more, and were apparently—and very interestingly—introduced by Cooper’s ex, Irina Shayk, who is also a model.

Irina Shayk

(Image credit: Getty)

Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at the premiere of Twentieth Century Fox's 'All About Steve' held at Mann's Chinese Theater on August 26, 2009 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Getty Images)

“Gigi and Irina have been close over the years while working together, and Gigi and Bradley have hung out before, but it has always been friendly in social settings,” a source told The Messenger. The two were “bonding over their daughters when Bradley asked her out.” (Hadid is mom to three-year-old Khai with ex Zayn Malik; Cooper is dad to six-year-old Lea, who he shares with Shayk.) Cooper and Shayk broke up in June 2019, and, after splitting from Malik in October 2021, Hadid dated Cooper’s friend Leonardo DiCaprio, albeit casually, from September 2022 to earlier this past summer.

