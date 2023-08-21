Bradley Cooper Says He Was "Lucky" to Get Sober at 29

It's been 19 years.

Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at the premiere of Twentieth Century Fox's 'All About Steve' held at Mann's Chinese Theater on August 26, 2009 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Bradley Cooper has opened up about stopping alcohol and drugs almost two decades ago.

Appearing on a new episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the movie star had to go through a number of challenges set by famous adventurer Grylls, and the two men also had a frank conversation on the episode.

Cooper was telling Grylls that he didn't get famous all at once, so it was easier for him to adapt to fame little by little, with Grylls telling Cooper that he still "definitely had some wild years" (via Entertainment Weekly).

"In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah," Cooper agreed. "But that had nothing to do with fame, though. But I was lucky, y'know? I got sober at 29 years old. And I've been sober for 19 years."

The Maestro star is far from the only celebrity to have opened up about not drinking alcohol. Other sober celebs include the likes of Tyra Banks, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Naomi Campbell, Rob Lowe, Eva Mendes, Daniel Radcliffe, and Matthew Perry—who notably wrote an autobiography recently, in which he detailed his struggles with addiction.

The new season of Running Wild With Bear Grylls also features celebrity appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch, Cynthia Erivo, Russell Brand, Rita Ora, Daveed Diggs and more, per AP News.

As for Bradley Cooper, he recently found himself embroiled in controversy when photos of him filming upcoming movie Maestro were shared widely. In these, the star can be seen sporting a prosthetic nose which many have interpreted as designed to look stereotypically "Jewish." In the film, Cooper portrays the Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein, though the actor is not Jewish himself.

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Morning Editor

Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸