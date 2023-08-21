Bradley Cooper Says He Was "Lucky" to Get Sober at 29

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Bradley Cooper has opened up about stopping alcohol and drugs almost two decades ago.

Appearing on a new episode of Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge, the movie star had to go through a number of challenges set by famous adventurer Grylls, and the two men also had a frank conversation on the episode.

Cooper was telling Grylls that he didn't get famous all at once, so it was easier for him to adapt to fame little by little, with Grylls telling Cooper that he still "definitely had some wild years" (via Entertainment Weekly).

"In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah," Cooper agreed. "But that had nothing to do with fame, though. But I was lucky, y'know? I got sober at 29 years old. And I've been sober for 19 years."

The Maestro star is far from the only celebrity to have opened up about not drinking alcohol. Other sober celebs include the likes of Tyra Banks, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Naomi Campbell, Rob Lowe, Eva Mendes, Daniel Radcliffe, and Matthew Perry—who notably wrote an autobiography recently, in which he detailed his struggles with addiction.

The new season of Running Wild With Bear Grylls also features celebrity appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch, Cynthia Erivo, Russell Brand, Rita Ora, Daveed Diggs and more, per AP News.

As for Bradley Cooper, he recently found himself embroiled in controversy when photos of him filming upcoming movie Maestro were shared widely. In these, the star can be seen sporting a prosthetic nose which many have interpreted as designed to look stereotypically "Jewish." In the film, Cooper portrays the Jewish composer Leonard Bernstein, though the actor is not Jewish himself.