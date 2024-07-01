'Bridgerton' Fans Just Realized Jonathan Bailey Was on a Disney Channel Show Circa 2012

One of Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey's early roles may very well surprise you.

Bailey (AKA Anthony Bridgerton) appeared on the U.K. Disney Channel show Groove High circa 2012 as one of the main characters, named Tom. He starred on the series—which only lasted one season—opposite Samantha Barks as Zoe. The show saw them live out adventures at a performing arts boarding school, and featured a mix of animation and live action.

Bridgerton fans found out about Bailey's unexpected role on social media, with one person commenting, "omg a second bridgerton who came from a Disney show!? are there any more?"

This social media user was referring to Luke Newton (Colin Bridgerton), who starred as Ben Evans in Disney Channel drama series The Lodge between 2016 and 2017. That show also featured Sophie Simnett and Thomas Doherty.

Meanwhile, someone else on X pointed out that Hannah Dodd (who plays Francesca Bridgerton in season 3) appeared in the series Find Me in Paris, which isn't a Disney Channel show but does stream on Disney+ in certain countries. That show ran for three seasons between 2018 and 2020.

Now that season 3 of Bridgerton is over, the internet is being taken over by fun tidbits like this one, as well as far-fetched fan theories, and important discussions.

As for season 4 of the blockbusting Netflix period drama, we don't know when exactly it will grace our small screens, but our best guess right now is fall 2026. (I know, I'm not happy about this either, but what can you do?)

In the meantime, you can find your favorite Bridgerton stars on the Disney Channel, apparently?!